Asian hornet nest removed from Cork city site in ‘complex operation’

In Cork city, members of the National Parks and Wildlife Service removed the first Asian hornet nest ever found in Ireland. Photograph: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage/PA Wire

A nest of Asian hornets has been removed from a site in Cork city in a “challenging and complex operation” conducted for the first time in Ireland.

An expert from the UK Animal Health Agency was on hand to assist members of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Irish Pest Control Association on Friday as the nest was taken away for analysis.

The alarm about the invasive species was first raised on July 31st when a photograph of an Asian hornet, taken by students in a Cork city beer garden, was sent to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

A nest was subsequently located in Cork city.

Asian hornets pose a substantial risk to native pollinators and commercial bee hives. The species was accidentally introduced to France via a shipment of pottery from China in 2004. It can now be found in 12 countries in western Europe.

The Invasive Species Hub in the UK estimates that a nest of Asian hornets can work its way through 11kg of insects in a single season.

Minister of State for Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said the NPWS along with other experts and local beekeepers “worked tirelessly” to locate the nest in Cork.

The Asian hornet nest has been transferred to the National Museum of Ireland for examination. Photograph: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage/PA Wire

“I am aware of reports of further sightings of the Asian hornet, and I’d like to reassure everyone that each of these is taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly when reported,” he said.

Further sightings of the Asian hornet have been confirmed in Cobh, Co Cork, while an individual sighting in Inchicore, Dublin, has also been verified.

Intensive surveying and track-and-trace activities are being conducted to determine if there is any further activity.

It is understood the hornet in Inchicore is a single sterile female Asian hornet and possibly not linked to a nest.

Áinle Ní Bhriain, director of EU and international affairs at NPWS, said removing the nest in Cork city safely was the primary objective of the operation.

“The nest has now been transferred to the National Museum of Ireland for examination, as this is the first example of an Asian hornet nest in Ireland,” she said.

“Studying it will provide insights about its origins. We have learned a huge amount about effective responses from this initial phase, drawing from international best practice to track and control Asian hornet nests.”

A NPWS-led taskforce, the Asian Hornet Management Group, will continue to monitor the situation in areas where sightings have been reported.

Members of the public are asked to report any sightings of the Asian hornet, along with a photograph, to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.