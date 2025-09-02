Severe reaction to bee stings is potentially life-threatening and demands emergency care

A small percentage of people who are stung by a bee or other insect develop anaphylaxis. Photograph: Clint Perry/PA Wire

The death of a woman in Co Mayo after she sustained multiple bee stings is a relatively rare event.

In Europe, up to 5 per cent of people have an allergic reaction, of varying severity, to bee or wasp stings.

Bee sting symptoms can range from pain and swelling to a life-threatening allergic reaction. Most of the time, bee sting symptoms are minor and include sharp burning pain and local swelling.

Some people who get stung by a bee or other insect have a stronger reaction, with burning pain, itching, flushing and swelling that gets worse over the next day or two.

A severe reaction to a bee sting is potentially life-threatening and requires emergency treatment. A small percentage of people who are stung by a bee or other insect develop anaphylaxis. It usually occurs within minutes of the sting.

Multiple insect stings at one time increase the chances of having a major reaction because of the additional volume of venom going into the system.

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that happens very quickly. It can be caused by food, medicine or insect stings. Anaphylactic shock is a severe, rapidly progressing reaction, resulting in a life-threatening drop in blood pressure.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include:

Swelling of the throat and tongue

Difficulty breathing, or very fast breathing

Difficulty swallowing, tightness in the throat, or a hoarse voice

Wheezing, coughing or noisy breathing

Feeling tired or confused

Feeling faint, dizzy or fainting

Skin that feels cold to the touch

Blue, grey or pale skin, lips or tongue

Biphasic anaphylaxis occurs when a person has a second wave of symptoms after the first symptoms subside. This second wave can occur hours or days after the first wave. About 20 per cent of people who have anaphylaxis get biphasic anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis needs to be treated in hospital immediately. Treatments include adrenaline given by an injection or drip in the vein, intravenous steroids, oxygen, antihistamines and intravenous fluids.

Before an affected person leaves hospital, they are given two adrenaline auto-injectors to keep in case another anaphylactic reaction occurs. They may also be referred to an allergy specialist for tests and advice.

If you think that you or someone you are with is having an anaphylactic reaction, take the following immediate steps: