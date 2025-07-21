Met Éireann records more than 50mm of rain as downpours hit Dublin and Louth

A cyclist rides through flood water on the Bay Estate in Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

More than 50mm of rain was recorded in parts of counties Louth and Dublin during downpours on Monday.

Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warnings for the two counties, as well as Meath and Wicklow, expired at 2pm on Monday.

Met Éireann had warned of potential impacts including widespread surface flooding, difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and very poor visibility.

A UK Met Office amber alert for counties Antrim, Armagh and Down was in effect until 8am on Monday. The same three counties remain under a yellow rain alert until 6pm on Monday.

Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh on Monday said 60mm of rainfall had been recorded in Dundalk, Co Louth since the early hours. He said there was 50mm of rain in Ardee, Co Louth, and 54mm in the Phoenix Park and Glasnevin in Dublin.

He said coastal conditions were stable, while some smaller rivers posed a risk of flooding.

In Dublin, Children’s Health Ireland said there was flooding at Temple Street hospital but this had “no major impact on patient care”.

It said families would be contacted if any appointments or care plans were affected. “Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our patients, families and staff.”

In Co Fermanagh, footage posted online showed flood waters in the Marble Arch Caves as well as on a number of roads including Sligo Road in Enniskillen, which was described as impassable by police on Sunday.

Flooding near Damastown Avenue, Co Dublin on Monday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Please take care when travelling, slow down, and exercise caution on affected roads.”

A Met Éireann status yellow warning for counties Kildare and Monaghan expired at 2pm on Monday. This warned of the potential for localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Limerick City and County Council said it responded to a flash flooding incident in the Dromcollogher area on Sunday evening. Sandbags were distributed to protect at-risk local properties, with farmers supporting the effort by supplying water pumps.

“Fire crews stood down at approximately 2am as water levels had receded,” the council said. “All roads in the area are open this morning. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.”

The latest forecast suggests other parts of the State will be drier on Monday, albeit with some isolated showers.

“Later in the afternoon, rain in the east will ease and become patchy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Tonight it will become largely dry as any lingering rain in the northeast clears, leaving clear spells and isolated showers for the night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light west to northwest winds.”

[ St Swithin’s Day: It’s raining today - will it rain for the next 40 days?Opens in new window ]

Tuesday morning will be dry for the most part with bright spells and isolated showers. However, more frequent showers are expected to spread from the west through the morning and early afternoon, with high temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are to be drier days, with isolated showers forecast. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop on western and southwestern fringes later on Thursday, when temperatures will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Friday is forecast to get off to a cloudy start with scattered showers, but with sunny spells developing later in the day and temperatures rising to highs of 20 degrees.

There is to be plenty of dry weather on Saturday, with sunny spells and showers, though there is a chance of more persistent rain on Sunday.