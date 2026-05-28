Weather to cool and rain on the way for bank holiday weekend

The good weather Ireland has been experiencing recently will come to an end as conditions become cooler and unsettled as rain falls across the bank holiday weekend.

According to Met Éireann, Thursday will be dry and bright in the north and east with some sunny spells. Elsewhere will be duller with patches of light rain that will spread northeastward in the afternoon. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 17 to 24 degrees, with the warmest in the north and east.

Thursday evening is likely to be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain and mist in the west and north. It will be drier elsewhere. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 10 to 14 degrees.

Friday is set to be dry for most of the day, says the forecaster, with sunshine and isolated light showers. Highest temperatures are forecast to reach 17 to 23 degrees, with the warmest in Leinster, with light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be mostly dry on Friday night but the west is expected to experience outbreaks of rain by the morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, with possible patches of mist and fog.

The west of the country will probably see outbreaks of rain on Saturday and the rain is expected to spread eastward, turning heavy at times in the afternoon. Rain is expected to be heaviest in the north, where there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms. In the evening, conditions are expected to clear in the west, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Saturday night is expected to be mostly dry with clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to bring a mix of cloud, sun and scattered showers, and cloudier conditions are likely to spread from the southwest later in the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Bank holiday Monday is expected to bring cloudy weather, with showery outbreaks of rain moving eastward, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures are likely to range from 15 to 20 degrees, with the warmest in the east.