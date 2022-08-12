Temperatures could break August 1995 record, Met Éireann says

Coastal areas will not be as warm with sea breezes developing in the afternoon on Friday, and light winds appearing elsewhere. Photograph: Collins Agency

Temperatures could top Ireland’s August 1995 record of 31.5 degrees, forecasters have said, as the heatwave continues to bring hot and sunny conditions.

A status yellow temperature warning for the entire country came into effect at midday and will be in place until 6am on Monday, with hot, dry and sunny days forecast for the weekend.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures will generally be between 25 and 30 degrees on Friday, with the possibility of reaching low 30s in a few inland spots around Leinster and Munster.

Coastal areas will not be as warm with sea breezes developing in the afternoon, and light winds appearing elsewhere.

Temperatures will rise further on Saturday, with highs of between 26 and 31 degrees forecast, but with the mercury potentially rising higher still in a few parts of Leinster and Munster.

Gerry Murphy, senior forecaster with Met Éireann, said the country could see temperatures surpass the record August heat in 1995, when 31.5 degrees was recorded at Oak Park in Carlow on August 2nd of that year.

“Certainly parts of the southern half of Leinster, the midlands and parts of Munster will be getting the highest temperatures. It is quite possible that we could reach that Augus [temperature] record hit in 1995,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Cathal Nolan, UCC climate scientist and weather analyst, said it was unusual this year to have two occasions in which temperatures are likely to exceed 30 degrees.

“It is pretty rare in an Irish sense, and looking at the temperatures today it is likely we will breach the 30-degree barrier again. The all-time August record is potentially at risk,” he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk

It will remain hot for the rest of the weekend, but temperatures will begin to fall back to more seasonal highs early next week. There will be scattered showers on Sunday, marking the arrival of more changeable conditions for the week ahead.

Irish Water said there are currently 24 supplies affected by shortages, and the utility has taken steps such as moving water by tanker trucks or imposing night-time restrictions to protect supplies.

In addition, Irish Water is monitoring some 60 supplies countrywide to ensure normal supply for the rest of the summer and into autumn.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has asked people to be aware of fire risks and said recent hot weather had led to “increased fire activity” linked to public recreation activities.

Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage, said: “Don’t light fires or barbecues, keep access roads clear for emergency vehicles and if you’re camping, let someone know where you’ll be.”

Meanwhile, new research from the Irish Cancer Society found one-third of people underestimate the threat posed by the sun and are “not at all worried” about sunburn in Ireland.

The survey, conducted by Core Research for the charity, also found although just a third would apply sun cream regularly, nearly one in seven would never apply sun cream when in Ireland. This rises to one in five among men.

Kevin O’Hagan, cancer prevention manager with the Irish Cancer Society, said sun safety is “vital”.

“Even on cloudy days in Ireland, UV rays can damage skin cells. Taking steps like applying sunscreen, covering up by wearing a hat and sunglasses and seeking shade can reduce your risk of skin cancer,” he said.

“Knowing your local UV index is also important, as when the UV index is higher than three, you need to protect your skin.”