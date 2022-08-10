How to stay safe in water: Don’t drink alcohol before swimming and the ‘simple questions’ to ask

Swimmers have been urged to be cautious in the water as Ireland experiences a heatwave over the coming days.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has advised swimmers to “give a minute or two thought into what they are doing and where they will be going.

Lisa Hollingum, Water Safety Delivery Support for the RNLI, said as people travel to beaches and lakes all over the country, they should ask themselves some “simple questions” to ensure their safety when entering the water.

“We just advise that they have conversations with their family first, and just to think what if I get into difficulty? Do I know to call 999 or 112 and call the coastguard? Can I describe where I am? Do I know where I am? If I’m on holidays, is it a beach I’m familiar with in the area?”

“It’s just these little conversations that people need to be having, thinking about their safety should anything happen, they have the best possible chance of survival,” Ms Hollingum said.

A report by Water Safety Ireland claims 30 per cent of people who drowned In Ireland last year had consumed alcohol prior going into the water.

With many people on holidays and wanting to take advantage of the warm temperatures, Ms Hollingum advised people to not consume alcohol before entering the water.

“We strongly advise people don’t consume alcohol before going into the water. If they do their water activity first and then if they want to socialise and perhaps drink that’s no problem. They don’t mix. We strongly advise people who are going in or on the water to stay away from alcohol.”

“Within the RNLI we have our volunteer crews who are on standby 24/7, 365 days a year, so what we would do is be more on alert to make sure people are available and know and understand the amount of people entering the water would be greater and try promote the water safety messaging out there,” she said.

Water Safety Ireland advised that swimmers avoid using inflatable toys in open water due to instances where swimmers have got into difficulty with currents or the inflatable toy deflates.

“Never use inflatables in open water. They have the potential to be floating killers,” chief executive Roger Sweeney said.

Mr Sweeney advised that people “self-assess” the risk on arrival at beaches, such as “are there ring buoys, are there dangerous currents, are you staying within your depth, are you able to walk out of the water if there’s an issue? Are you always asking yourself are you within your limits?”

The ESB issued a reminder to the public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

“These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground,” it said in a statement.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in Co Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in Co Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Co Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in Co Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in Co Donegal, it said.