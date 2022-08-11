Temperatures set to reach 30 degrees as weather warning extended across entire country

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning which is in force from noon on Thursday until 6am on Sunday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A high temperature weather warning has been extended across the entire country for the coming days with temperatures possibly reaching 30 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning which is in force across Leinster and Munster from noon on Thursday and across the entire country from Friday until 6am on Sunday. The public has been advised to be cautious in the hot weather and while visiting coastal waters.

The highest temperature for August in almost 20 years was recorded on Wednesday. Oak Park station in Co Carlow recorded 29.2 degrees at 3pm, the highest since the 30.3 degrees maximum at Balderrig, Co Mayo on August 8th, 2003.

There were highs of 27.4 degrees at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin, 27.2 degrees at Gurteen, Co Tipperary and 26.9 degrees at the Phoenix Park on Wednesday.

The highest ever temperatures recorded in Ireland in August was 31.5 degrees at Oak Park on August 2nd, 1995.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures on Thursday will be between 27 and 29 degrees and possibly 30 degrees in some parts of Leinster and Munster. Coastal areas should be cooler due to sea breezes with night-time temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees.

Today will be dry, sunny & very warm ☀️



Highs: 24-29°C, possibly 30°C in parts of Leinster & Munster 📈🌡️



Less warm along the Connacht & west Ulster coasts ⛱️



Sea breezes will develop this afternoon 😎



Some fog near northeastern coasts 🌫️



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/qzQC1zT9WI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 11, 2022

Hot, sunny weather is forecast until Sunday with temperatures “returning closer to average” on Monday.

Heavy showers are possible on Sunday, the forecaster added, and are also likely in the early days of next week.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has warned people to take steps to avoid getting sunburned, which can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Do everything you can to avoid getting sunburnt as severe sunburn can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These can be very serious.



Find out how you can treat sunburn yourself. https://t.co/HSbxZQt2VR pic.twitter.com/6Ovm9cB14F — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 9, 2022

The Irish Coast Guard and RNLI are urging people to “plan for their personal safety” when visiting the coast or when on or near the water.

Irish Water has said while there was a significant increase in demand during the hot weather in mid-July, subsequent rainfall had seen a decrease in the number of schemes at risk of drought.

There are currently 20 areas impacted by shortages, it said, while the company has implemented a range of measures such as tankering and/or night-time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

“In addition there are approximately 60 supplies around the country that are being closely monitored by Irish Water to ensure that normal supply is maintained for the rest of the summer and into autumn,” it said.