Man drowns in River Barrow in Carlow

The River Barrow by the Town Park area of Carlow town, where a man has drowned. File image: Google

A man drowned on Wednesday night in the River Barrow in Carlow town.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Wednesday close to the Carlow Town Park area in Graiguecullen. which straddles the Carlow-Laois border.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s and from the area, got into difficulty shortly after entering the river. Another man jumped into the river and pulled him on to the decking near where boats are moored.

Ambulance crews, fire units and gardaí arrived within minutes, but despite their efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are treating his death as a tragic accident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, at approximately 9:20pm yesterday.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place at a later date.”