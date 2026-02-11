James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson’s Creek, dies aged 48

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for playing the lead in hit 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has died.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” reads a statement shared on Van Der Beek’s official Instagram page on Wednesday.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In November 2024, Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer as he prepared to appear on US charity TV special The Real Full Monty. Based on the classic UK movie The Full Monty, the show saw a group of celebrities strip off to raise awareness of cancer. In November 2025, Van Der Beek revealed plans to auction off memorabilia and the “treasures” he kept from working on his TV shows and films to fund his cancer treatment.

Born in Connecticut in 1977, Van Der Beek initially preferred sports to the arts, until a childhood football accident left him with severe concussion. Doctors advised him not to play sport for a year, so soon after that he turned his attention to acting and was cast as the lead, Danny Zuko, in a school production of Grease.

He shot to fame in 1998 as Dawson Leery, the teenage film buff who was as obsessed with Steven Spielberg as he was with his neighbour and lifelong crush, Joey Potter (played by Katie Holmes). Later that year, he was voted one of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful People in the World. On the 25th anniversary of the show starting, Van Der Beek wrote: “Twenty-five years ago today, my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day … instantly. It was the culmination of five years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours travelling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing ‘no’ and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight.”

The intense pressures of celebrity proved difficult to cope with given his youth. After Dawson’s Creek became a smash hit, he said in an interview: “Walking around at that time was very tricky because one autograph could turn into a mob scene. So I walked around in fear of teenage girls.”

James Van Der Beek pictured in 2003. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

For years after the show ended, Van Der Beek was plagued by people asking whether there were plans to do a Dawson’s Creek reunion show or film. In 2017, he said: “I felt pretty complete putting that one on the shelf and not looking at him again.” But not long after he announced his cancer diagnosis, a charity reunion was set in motion with Van Der Beek and former co-stars Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson attached. However, health issues meant that Van Der Beek was unavailable on the day – so Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to take the role of Dawson.

Van Der Beek also appeared in movies including American football teen flick Varsity Blues, in which he starred opposite Paul Walker, and in the adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s The Rules of Attraction, in which he played drug dealer Sean Bateman – younger brother of American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman – caught up in a love triangle.

He increasingly played tongue-in-cheek roles: he tried to climb into a bedroom window in the 2000 horror parody Scary Movie as the Dawson’s Creek theme tune I Don’t Want to Wait played, before declaring “Wrong set”. He was later cast as a meta version of himself in Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, for which he was nominated for a Teen Choice award for “male scene stealer” in 2012. He also did multiple skits for the comedy site Funny or Die, including one called Vandermemes that riffed on him going viral for his so-called “ugly cry face”.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. −Guardian