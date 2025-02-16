Dancing with the Stars: ‘I improved week after week,’ a heartbroken Yasmin Seky exits show after losing dance-off

The Valentine’s weekend edition of Dancing with the Stars (RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm) ends in heartache for Kin star Yasmin Seky, who exited the contest after losing a dance-off to former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede.

Seky, performing alongside pro partner Simone Arena, is understandably disappointed. But the real puzzler is how a prat-falling chef Kevin Dundon has once again dodged elimination.

Dundon has been working his dad dance shtick throughout the competition, and this week is thoroughly outshone by the mullet wig he sports performing a paso doble to Bon Jovi’s You Give Love A Bad Name (bad mane, more like) with Rebecca Scott. Yet his parent-at-wedding routine continues to charm viewers, meaning two far more accomplished performers are forced to hoof for their lives in the dance-off.

Chef Kevin Dundon with Rebecca Scott. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Seky tries to take the exit on the chin after her jive at Imelda May’s cover of Tainted Love receives the thumbs down from the judges. “I feel great. I improved week after week,” she says before adding, “I’m going to miss getting my hair done.”

READ MORE

If unfair to Seky, the dance-off is the loveheart on top of an enjoyable night that celebrates romance in all dance-floor-based possibilities. Enjoyable – but baffling. While Seky finished second from last in the leader board, she’s still a full nine points ahead of the hapless Dundon, while Akorede is a further five points in front on 33.

Actor Yasmin Seky with her dance partner Simone Arena. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

With so little to choose between Seky and Akorede it’s anyone’s guess as to which the judges will spare. Alas, a mid-dance freeze by Seky hands the momentum to her rival and Akorede, reprising her paso doble with Robert Rowiński, earns a clean sweep of nods from the panel – though Arthur Gourounlian speaks for many when he says he’s shocked to find the duo in the dance-off in the first place.

Gourounlian looks every bit as stunned earlier in the broadcast when his measured critique of Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and Laura Nolan’s Romeo and Juliet-inspired rumba earns a prominent boo from the audience. He freezes – presumably wondering whether Samantha Mumba has returned for seconds following their differences of opinion regarding her Eurovision song.

Olympian Rhys Mc Clenaghan with Laura Nolan. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

The other talking point is the record-breaking perfect score achieved by front-runner, taekwondo champion Jack Woolley, who, dancing a contemporary ballroom with Alex Vladimirov, clocks up full marks from the judges. It’s the first “40″ in the history of DTWS – a testament to Woolley’s talent and the fact that this is the first year the judging panel has been bumped from three to four.

So it’s all smelling of roses for Woolley while Seky is left heartbroken. Next week, it’s Orchestra Night – where the big question will be how celebrity chef Dundon has once again avoided elimination even when it seems his goose is truly cooked.

Olympic Taekwondo star Jack Woolley with his dancer partner Alex Vladimirov. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Comedian Gearoid Farrelly with his dance partner Stephen Vincent. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Aishah Akorede with Robert Rowinski. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Buster from Mrs Brown’s Boys TV Show Danny O’Carroll with his dance partner Salome Chachua. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix