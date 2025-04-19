Julian Benson, dancer and choreographer, dies aged 54

Julian Benson, a dancer and choreographer who became known as a judge on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, has died aged 54.

In a statement on Saturday, his family said he died “peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis”.

“His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end,” the family said.

He was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of two. His mother was told he was unlikely to live beyond the age of 12. However, he began dancing when he was four and embarked on a professional career at just 14.

He was best known to TV audiences for his time on the judging panel on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars where he was affectionately known as “Captain Sparkle” for his trademark, sparkly, custom made jackets.

He kept his Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis private until appearing on The Late Late Show in 2018 and announced he was beginning the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Julian Benson on site at the JBCFF House in Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy

Earlier this year, RTÉ’s Room to Improve documented his 2½-year journey renovating a property in Dublin he named Tranquility House. He described it as a “home away from home” for children, teenagers, adults and their families living with cystic fibrosis.

Tranquility House on Grosvenor Road in Dublin Dublin assists families who otherwise would have to make a round trip from all over the country to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, which is the National Referral hospital for Cystic Fibrosis.

The statement circulated on behalf of his family said he always wanted to provide a place where families could “find comfort and peace during difficult times”.

Julian Benson became well known as a judge on RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars

Extending his condolences, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said many people in Ireland will fondly remember Mr Benson for his role on Dancing with the Stars.

He ”burst onto our screens” as a judge on the show in 2017, Mr Bakhurst said.

He brought a “contagious passion for life and for improving the lives of other people”, the director general said, adding that Mr Benson has been a “stalwart” for people with Cystic Fibrosis.

In a statement, Larry Bass and his tv production company ShinAwil, which is behind Dancing with the Stars, said Mr Benson was “one of a kind” and “will be forever missed”.

“The world lost a bit of sparkle today,” they said, saying “Captain Sparkle” brought “so much joy, brilliance and talent to the world”.

“His attitude and outlook on life was ever inspiring and will continue to be thanks to his constant effort to better the lives of people around him,” the statement said, specifically noting the Julian Benson CF Foundation, which will enable his legacy to “live on forever”.

Mr Benson is survived by his brother Adrian, sister-in-law Rachel, and his beloved nieces and nephew. He was born in Adelaide in Australia to Irish parents and lived there until he was ten. The family moved back to Ireland and settled in Dublin.