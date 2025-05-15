Eurovision 2025: ‘So sorry, Ireland’ says Emmy as Laika Party fails to ignite voters

Emmy performs "Laika Party" for Ireland's entry at the second semi-final for Eurovision 2025.

Ireland has failed to make it into the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

It was a nail-biting finish for our entrant, Norwegian-born Emmy Kristiansen, with her cosmic song Laika Party. The song failed to ignite voters in the second semi-final of the contest held in Basel, Switzerland.

Ireland’s entry was one of a group also including Australia, Montenegro, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia that failed to make it onto the Eurovision stage this Saturday.

The song, about a Soviet dog that became famous for becoming the first living being to orbit the Earth in space way back in 1957, did not do the business for the 24-year-old Norwegian-born singer, who had hoped to replicate the showing of Bambie Thug – who at Malmo 2024 was the first Irish entrant to make the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in Lisbon seven years ago.

Although Laika’s voyage ended tragically all those years ago when she succumbed to overheating and stress after 10 days, Emmy and her writing team decided to spin a tale with a happier twist – but it took a downward trajectory when voting failed to go our way.

Twenty entrants, 10 from Tuesday night‘s semi-final and 10 from Thursday night‘s second semi-final, will join the big five countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, along with reigning champion Switzerland, who as host are guaranteed a slot after their act, Nemo, was victorious last year. Twenty-six will participate in the final.

Emmy performing at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final in Basel Swtzerland. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Norwegian singer Emmy Kristine, known as Emmy representing Ireland. Photograph: by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

The countries qualifying tonight in a show that was all about bright lights, eye-popping costumes and multiple outfit changes were Lithuania, Israel, Armenia, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Malta and Greece.

Katarsis representing Lithuania with the song "Tavo Akys". Photograph: by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Yuval Raphael representing Israel with the song "New Day Will Rise". Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

A protestor whistles and waves the Palestinian flag as Yuval Raphael representing Israel performs during the rehearsal ahead of Semi Final Round 2. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty

Parg representing Armenia with the song "Survivor". Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Sissal Johanna Noroberg Niclasen, known as Sissal, representing Denmark. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ, representing Austria. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Laura Thorn representing Luxembourg with the song "La Poupee Monte Le Son". Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Erika Vikman performing Ich Komme for Finland. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Tautumeitas representing Latvia with the song "Bur Man Laimi". Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Maltese singer Miriana Conte representing Malta. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Klavdia performing for Greece at the Eurovision semi-final. Photograph: Claire Louise Bennett/EBU

Since the semi-final stages were introduced to the contest, Ireland has now failed to qualify 12 times, and got through just seven times.

Emmy and the delegation from RTÉ will not be having a party in the sky in Basle on Saturday night, but a pity party at the airport. Posting on Instagram, Kristiansen said: “I’m so sorry, Ireland. We will forever love you and be grateful and honoured to have represented you.”

The singer and her performing entourage should however be proud of their stage presence in a show that is watched by millions around the world annually.

Unfortunately, Emmy has ended up adding her name to the growing list of Irish entries being pipped at the post in trying to reach the final.