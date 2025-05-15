Eurovision 2025 second semi-final live updates: Can Ireland’s Emmy qualify with Laika Party?

Grüezi mitenand, this is Dublin calling with all the glittering action from the second semi-final in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Tonight in Basle, Emmy will be vying on behalf of Ireland to make it through to Saturday’s grand final with her cosmic bop Laika Party.

Will Europe save its kisses for Ireland? Will Saturday night be a party under the Swiss sky for Emmy? Or will this semi-final be our Waterloo?

In the countdown to the show, I’ll be recapping some of the rules and controversies, weighing up Emmy’s chances and wondering how exactly to phrase the trigger warning I fear might be necessary for Australia’s effort.

Then, as the competition shimmies into life at 8pm, I’ll have a snap analysis of the 16 countries contending for 10 grand final spots, as well as the performances of pre-qualified entries from the UK, France and Germany. Expect dry ice and costume changes.

So, if you’re home and willing, practise your best simultaneous toe-taps and eye-rolls, plate up your Euro-snacks and prepare to indulge in Eurovision 2025.

Note: space helmets are optional, but recommended.

Boom-bang-a-banging reads:

Ireland’s entry Laika Party is a three-minute manifestation of wishful thinking written by Emmy Kristine Guttulsrud Kristiansen (aka Emmy), her brother Erlend Guttulsrud Kristiansen, Henrik Østlund, Larissa Tormey and Truls Marius Aarra.

Poor Laika was the stray mongrel plucked from the streets of Moscow to become an experimental cosmonaut in the years before the first humans ventured off-planet. She was not the first animal in space, but she was the first to orbit Earth. She has been the inspiration for several musicians over the years.

Laika, the stray dog from Moscow who was sent to space in November 1957.

When I was growing up, her image featured prominently in whatever Dorling Kindersley book on space governed the limits of my knowledge of the universe. Some details will have been glossed over in that volume, or simply not known about at the time.

After months of tests, Laika was placed into a spacesuit with in-built metal restraints, attached to the cramped interior of the Sputnik 2 spacecraft in November 1957 and sent into orbit. She was always expected to die.

The official line for decades was that she survived for days before running out of oxygen – a fate spun by the Soviets as painless.

What actually happened, it was finally confirmed in the 1990s, was that she died of overheating and stress within hours of launch when the temperature inside Sputnik 2 reached more than 90 degrees after its fourth orbit.

Although the narrator of this dream-like song wants to imagine that Laika is not afraid to be “alone in the dark, big space”, declassified Soviet Union data shows her heartbeat rocketed to triple the normal rate, while her breathing rate quadrupled.

I worry Laika Party could prove too clever for its own good. I’ve seen some commentary that hasn’t got the tone of this at all, taking it at face value and portraying it as a “fake” version of events.

In essence, Laika Party is narrated by someone who invents an alternative story because the harsh reality is too much to countenance. She hopes Laika is alive, precisely because she knows that’s not how this went.

There was no party in the sky, only a lonely, painful fate.

Laika Party, ultimately a tribute to Laika, is a song with a story, a melody and an innately Eurovision feel that somehow avoids being too self-conscious. As such, it’s my favourite Irish entry in years – this fact alone might doom it.

As mentioned, the Eurovision Song Contest – or the ESC as you may heard it referred to tonight – is organised by the EBU, which is handily headquartered in Geneva, about three hours’ drive south of Basle*.

The EBU’s director general is former RTÉ boss Noel Curran, who executive-produced the 1997 song contest held at Dublin’s Point Theatre.

The EBU is an alliance of public service media organisations that draws its members from what’s known as the European Broadcasting Area. This doesn’t totally align with what we think of as “Europe” – hence the long-standing but increasingly controversial inclusion of Israel.

It also has associate members around the world, including in Australia, which made its Eurovision debut eight years ago.

While the EBU was founded in 1950, the Eurovision Song Contest – based on an Italian song contest held in Sanremo – began six years later. Only seven countries participated in the inaugural 1956 affair, with each country doing two songs. Now just imagine if that was the case tonight…

The first song contest was held in Lugano, Switzerland, and was won by the hosts. Its entrant, Lys Assia, sang both Swiss songs on the night – one in German, one in French – and won with her second one, Refrain (in French).

It then took Switzerland 32 years to clock up its second victory, and a further 36 years’ of hurt to get its third win in Sweden last year, courtesy of Nemo’s The Code.

Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 for Switzerland with their song The Code. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

But I’ve skipped over something. Who was it who triumphed for the Swiss when the contest was held in Dublin in 1988?

Hold me now, it was only a little-known singer by the name of Celine Dion.

*The event is officially known as Basel 2025, but I’m told The Irish Times style is to spell the Swiss city “Basle”, the old French way. The French also know it as Bâle.

The group Kaj, representing Sweden, are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

As is tradition, the “Big Five” financial contributors to the EBU – Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Italy – have gone straight through to the grand final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

They have been joined by 10 qualifiers from the first semi-final on Tuesday night: Ukraine (which maintained its 100 per cent qualification record), Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, San Marino, Portugal, Norway, Albania (one of my favourites), Estonia (definitely not one of my favourites) and the bookies’ favourite for the whole competition: Sweden.

There was no place for Croatia, which came second to Switzerland in Malmö last year. That’s the alarming/reassuring thing about Eurovision fortunes. They rise, then they fall. Sometimes they rise again – like a phoenix even.

Austria, Malta and Finland are among the dead certs for qualification from tonight.

I’ll be annoyed if Luxembourg’s slightly old-fashioned but charming entry doesn’t join them, and not just because their singer’s name is Laura.

I’d also like to see Latvia squeeze in – though hopefully not at the expense of Ireland.

Sweden, incidentally, is aiming to break clear of Ireland this year with a record number of Eurovision wins. As it stands, the two countries are tied on seven wins apiece. Who can stop earworm-deployers Kaj and their ode to saunas Bara Bada Bastu?

Austria, we may need you.

Ireland is third in the running order tonight, a spot deemed unfavourable. This is because the results of the semi-finals depend entirely on the public vote, and the voting public are generally regarded as being a fickle lot who will be swayed by the last good thing(s) they heard.

Voting will open after the last song has been performed and it will stay open for around 18 minutes. You can vote up to 20 times, if you are so inclined, and I’ll leave it to Marty Whelan on the RTÉ commentary tonight to explain how. But – and it’s a drag, I know – you can’t vote for your own country.

Ireland’s qualification for Saturday night hangs in the balance. According to the aggregated bookmaker odds, we are the 13th most likely to qualify, having slipped in recent days from 11th. As there are only 10 qualifying spots, if this holds true, it will mean we won’t get through.

Some fingers may need to be crossed.

Israel‘s Yuval Raphael is fourteenth in the competition running order tonight with her ballad New Day Will Rise.

She is a survivor of the Nova music festival near Gaza on October 7th, 2023, where Hamas attackers killed 360 people and took 40 people hostage. The singer, who was wounded by shrapnel, says she survived by hiding under dead bodies in a bomb shelter.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s offensive began in the wake of the October 7th attacks.

The UN said on Tuesday that almost 71,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished over the next 11 months as a result of Israel’s aid blockade.

An analysis by UN-backed food security experts IPC has found that one in five people in Gaza, or 500,000 people, face starvation, with 2.1 million people across Gaza likely to experience high levels of food insecurity by the end of September.

This is just part of the backdrop that has informed protests against Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision, both in 2024 and this year. A silent protest was held in Basle on Wednesday. Last year, protestors in Malmö held signs reading “Eurovision Genocide Contest”.

RTÉ is among the members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the contest, to have asked for a “wider discussion” about Israel’s participation – or, to be more accurate, the participation of Israeli broadcaster Kan. A group called Artists for Palestine wants the EBU to expel Kan.

The official EBU position is that, unlike its suspended Russian broadcaster members, Kan has not breached any of its membership rules.

However, no one is under any illusions. Although fractious international relations have regularly surfaced throughout Eurovision’s 69-year history, the past two years have been the most tense and uncomfortable for the EBU – and for many Eurovision viewers, too.