Oscars 2026: Is Jessie Buckley a dead cert for a nomination?

The nominations for the 2026 Oscars will, when they arrive at lunchtime on Thursday, certainly have an Irish presence.

It involves no spoiler to reveal that Jessie Buckley, searing in Hamnet, is runaway favourite for best actress. Paul Mescal, her costar, will probably sneak into the supporting-actor race. Two Irish titles, Retirement Plan and Éiru, are on the shortlist of 15, announced before Christmas, for best animated short film.

Andrew Scott has an outside chance of a supporting-actor nod for his turn as Richard Rodgers in the Irish coproduction Blue Moon. Richard Baneham, from Tallaght, will surely be again up in the visual-effects category for his work on the Avatar sequence. The producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, of Element Pictures, could be listed in best picture for Bugonia.

Away from parochial concerns, watch out for a possible (if not quite probable) shattering of the record for most nominations by a single title. Either One Battle After Another or Sinners – or both – could beat the current ceiling of 14. The record, set in 1950 by All About Eve, was subsequently equalled by Titanic and La La Land.

Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan in Sinners. Photograph: Warner Bros

Whatever the total, Sinners and One Battle After Another will surely be at the top of this year’s nomination table. Frankenstein and Hamnet look likely to come in second and third, with about 12 for the horror epic and 10 for the bereavement saga.

It is also worth pondering how many films not in English will make it into the best-picture category. As in 2024, three such titles could land, so confirming a shift towards a more internationally inclined electorate.

The Oscars take place in Hollywood on Sunday, March 15th. Here are 14 intriguing categories out of the full 24. All entries are listed in descending order of likely inclusion.

Donald Clarke’s Academy Award nomination predictions

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The top six seem certain. Waiting just outside the 10 are three commercial hits: Wicked: For Good, Weapons and F1. Avatar: Fire and Ash looks dead in its blue ditch, however. One Battle After Another has the momentum of a big film on a wide canvas, but Hamnet should not be ruled out for the win. Everywhere it goes it gathers fans among “ordinary viewers”. Potential shock nominee: Óliver Laxe’s Sirat (see the best-international-feature category below).

Best director

Oscars 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Photograph: Warner Bros

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

You could reasonably argue that only Anderson and Coogler are safe. Don’t rule out Josh Safdie for the much-admired Marty Supreme. Panahi, Iranian winner of the Palme d’Or, gets the nod for It Was Just an Accident, as the directors’ branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has always been more open to colleagues from outside the United States.

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Four nailed down. Then it’s a toss-up between the veteran Hudson and the newcomer Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another. Buckley can probably reserve a place on the mantelpiece already, but Byrne, a popular actor, has won with a clutter of critics’ groups. Then again, this will probably be the only nomination for her film.

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Wagner Maura, The Secret Agent

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Maura missed with the Bafta longlist, but his win at the Golden Globes confirms growing strength. Chalamet has been working the publicity circuit hard and will probably end up in a head to head with DiCaprio. This could well be the five. Hawke was liked in Blue Moon, and he does now count as a veteran.

Best supporting actress

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

I’m betting that Grande, unlike her costar Cynthia Erivo, will survive the critical mauling that dulled the Wicked sequel’s chances. If not, then Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme is waiting. Wunmi Mosaku looks solid after a nomination at the Actor Awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild gongs).

Best supporting actor

Oscars 2026: Jacob Elordi with Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein. Photograph: Ken Woroner/Netflix

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Forget about it. Nobody else is getting in here. Tight competition. Anyone bar (sorry) Mescal could plausibly take the prize. If hurricanes strike and he doesn’t get nominated then his fellow Irishman Andrew Scott could score for Blue Moon.

Best adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Bugonia

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another, as a boss front-runner, will compete in every big category, but Hamnet has an undeniably “writerly” quality. If anything breaks this five it might be a rogue non-English-language title such as Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice.

Best original screenplay

Oscars 2026: It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Marty Supreme

It Was Just an Accident

Sorry, Baby

Maybe a sentimental pick here for Eva Victor’s ingenious, moving Sorry, Baby. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, a best-picture probable, is just as likely.

Best international feature

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

The first four were prize winners at Cannes. The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama about the death of that Palestinian girl, won enormous ovations at Venice. The rising film here is Óliver Laxe’s thrilling, disturbing Sirat. Only Sentimental value won more at last weekend’s European Film Awards.

Best animated feature

Oscars 2026: K-Pop Demon Hunters. Photograph: Netflix

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Zootopia 2

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

No other Netflix title has been streamed more than K-Pop Demon Hunters. It is surely going to score big here. Zootopia 2, meanwhile, looks to have been the highest-grossing English-language release of 2025.

Best casting

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Hamnet

Weapons

The fear was that this new category would simply reflect the voting for best picture. On the basis of little evidence, that is what we are here predicting. To be fair, One Battle After Another and Sinners did promote younger talent across the board in films with a huge array of characters.

Best animated short

Oscars 2026: Éiru. Photograph: Cartoon Saloon

Éiru

Snow Bear

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Autokar

Here’s an interesting prospect. Cartoon Saloon, based in Kilkenny, has been nominated for four Oscars, but it has yet to win. Its best chance yet, perhaps, comes with Éiru, tale of an Iron Age warrior.

Best film editing

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

F1

A House of Dynamite

This has always been unofficially the award for “most editing” (as well as another stealth best-picture vote). F1 and House of Dynamite satisfy that dubious requirement: racing cars and the end of the world. One Battle After Another is, however, still hectic enough to win.

Best cinematography

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Big and beautiful (or menacing, in Frankenstein’s case) tends to dominate here. Yet five potential best-picture nominees? There’s usually something from outside the pack. As above, the speeding vehicles in F1 may sneak in.