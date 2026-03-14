Oscars 2026: Is Jessie Buckley really a cert? We predict who else will win and who should win

Close to five months ago I argued that Jessie Buckley was already unbeatable at the Oscars. So it still seems. The only time the Kerrywoman, acclaimed for her grieving turn in Chloé Zhao’s film Hamnet, seemed properly vulnerable was just before Christmas, when Rose Byrne, searing in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, bagged the big US critics’ prizes. For a heartbeat, Gold Derby, the venerable awards site, had the Australian actor marginally ahead in its odds. Buckley then went on to sweep the televised gongs: Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes, the Baftas, the Actor Awards (which used to be known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards).

“What about Olivia Colman beating the hot favourite Glenn Close in 2019?” you say. There is one crucial difference. Close was the only nominee for The Wife, whereas Colman, up for The Favourite, represented a film with 10 nods, including one for best picture. This time Byrne, the challenger, is in the film with only one nomination and the favourite, Buckley, is in the best-picture nominee. No best-actress contender has been at such short odds since Helen Mirren won for The Queen, in 2007. You will struggle to do better than 1/33 with the bookmakers.

Yet there have been hiccups. In November the Oscar boffin Joe Reid wrote, in New York magazine, a much-misunderstood piece about Hamnet entitled “The year’s first Oscars villain has arrived”. His argument, soon vindicated, was that Zhao’s film, following William and Agnes Shakespeare’s contrasting responses to the death of their son, was just the sort of emotional heart-tugger to generate intemperate backlash.

[ Jessie Buckley: love of music, theatre helped me cope with eating disorder and depressionOpens in new window ]

Sure enough, a few thousand people were soon wondering, on TikTok, if they were “the only person who hated Hamnet”. You had a lot of this with La La Land a decade ago. You had a lot more (pre-social media) when Shakespeare in Love beat Saving Private Ryan to best picture in 1999.

As Hamnet’s best-picture chances receded – failing at Baftas, a home race, confirmed it in third place, behind Sinners and One Battle After Another – the backlash slipped away and Buckley relaxed into a series of endearingly ingenuous acceptance speeches.

There’s a potential parallel. On the eve of the UK general election of 1997, the Westminster grandee Roy Jenkins described Tony Blair’s position as akin to that of “a man carrying a delicate Ming vase across a polished museum floor: one slip and it smashes”. Not until the last day of Oscar voting did evidence of an apparent slip emerge – and by then it was too late to matter.

Ah, Catgate. Has there ever been a sillier Oscar controversy? “I don’t like cats,” Buckley had said in an earlier interview. “Cats are mean.” Headlines frothed. Social media boiled. The star issued an immediate retraction on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I am a lover of cats,” she confirmed. “I woke up this morning – does the world think that I really don’t love cats?” Mixed reviews of her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! also arrived as the ballot boxes were being sealed. The game was already up. (Not that it would have mattered anyway.)

Jessie Buckley poses with the Leading Actress Award for 'Hamnet' during the 79th Baftas. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

She can now say whatever the heck she likes. Barring Los Angeles sliding into the sea, Jessie Buckley will become the first Irish person to win best actress at the Oscars. (Brenda Fricker picked up the award for best supporting actress in 1990.) Amazingly, Buckley is just the third domestic nominee in that category, after Saoirse Ronan in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and Ruth Negga in 2016. This is the only one of the four acting races not to have had an Irish winner so far (though none has won in supporting actor since Barry Fitzgerald, in 1945).

[ Brenda Fricker: ‘It was real violence, and I needed protection. Where was my father? There was blood all over me’Opens in new window ]

There is Irish interest elsewhere. Richie Baneham, from Tallaght, seems likely to pick up a third Oscar for best visual effects, for his work on Avatar: Fire and Ash. Maggie O’Farrell, born in Coleraine, could share best adapted screenplay with Zhao for translating Hamnet, her own novel, to the big screen – though One Battle After Another does look hard to beat there. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, nominated, as producers, in best picture for Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, can enjoy a relaxing evening as distant outsiders. John Kelly and Andrew Freedman, nominated in best animated short for the lovely Retirement Plan, will know anything can happen in those races.

John Ryan, the creator and co-writer of Retirement Plan, at Dublin Airport before flying to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards. His film is up for an Oscar for best animated short film. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

The apparent done deal in best actress should not distract from one of the most open Oscar bashes in recent years. Timothée Chalamet, long a strong favourite in best actor for Marty Supreme, dropped, like Buckley, his vase as voting was winding down. “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s, like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though, like, no one cares about this any more,” he said in an interview with Matthew McConaughey. By that stage, however, Michael B Jordan, electrifying as twins in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, had already made up much ground on the man who doesn’t care about offending opera buffs. A surprise victory at the Actor Awards confirmed Jordan as a contender. Ethan Hawke, up in best actor for Blue Moon, largely shot in Dublin in co-operation with Wild Atlantic Pictures, is probably just out of the running.

Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day-Lewis both won Oscars for My Left Foot in 1990. Photograph: John Barr/Liaison

Sean Penn, nominated in supporting actor for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, was, for much of the race, lurking in the wake of Stellan Skarsgard, imposing in Sentimental Value, but success at the Baftas and the Actor Awards now suggests that Penn, a divisive figure, could well join the select club of performers with three Oscars. Do not, however, dismiss the prospect of Delroy Lindo, one of the stars of Sinners, coming up on the inside rail. Much sympathy went the way of Jordan and the veteran actor as they struggled through the unfortunate moment at the Baftas when, in an outburst connected to his Tourette syndrome, John Davidson involuntarily yelled a racial epithet as they took the stage.

[ Jessie Buckley clarifies her cat comments: ‘It’s really weighed on me all day. I felt sick’Opens in new window ]

And nobody has any idea what is up in best supporting actress. Amy Madigan, winner at the Actors for Weapons; Teyana Taylor, winner at the Golden Globes for One Battle After Another; and Wunmi Mosaku, winner at Bafta for Sinners, all sound like plausible victors.

Best picture is also far from done and dusted. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, an epic political thriller, has certainly amassed a lot of silverware: Directors Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes, Baftas. But Sinners, a social history of black America melded with a vampire flick, has the all-important gift of momentum. Its win in best ensemble at the Actors – the last big awards before the Oscars – recalled similar triumphs in that category from Coda and Crash before those films went on to upset at the awards that really matter. A Hamnet win is within the realms of possibility, but it would require the biggest upset in best picture this century.

Sean Penn. Photograph : Doug Peters/PA Wire

Sinners, with mentions in 16 categories, goes into the Oscars as the most nominated film of all time, but the competition with One Battle is so fierce that, even if it were to win best picture, the record for most wins – 11, set by Ben Hur in 1960 and equalled by Titanic in 1998 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2004 – is probably out of reach. (Also, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein looks nailed down in a few craft categories.)

Pundits have found it hard to assess the impact of the new insistence of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, that voters actually watch the films on which they are deliberating.

“Members are required to certify through the group’s screening room portal that they have viewed all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in that category,” Glenn Whipp explains in the Los Angeles Times.

The member can, however, merely tick a box indicating they have seen the film at a festival, a commercial cinema or wherever. Reports from anonymous voters in the trade papers highlight the obvious flaw. “I put Frankenstein at number 10 because I haven’t seen it, which is unfair,” one such academy member told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I ran out of time and decided to check the box indicating that I had so that I could support other films.”

Nonetheless, the academy’s guilt-trip strategy will, surely, make it a tiny bit more likely that voters see every film in the relevant section. Might this help outsiders? Maybe Rose Byrne isn’t out of it after all. Maybe Buckley could be outdone by a portal.

Will anyone be watching? Last year, the viewing figures were up marginally on the previous edition, and with Conan O’Brien, a popular host, returning there is every chance those stats could hold. But, two years away from the Oscars’ centenary, some aspects of the event need tightening up. In an online age, with so much coverage, it feels exhausting to have the ceremony as late as mid-March (even if it often fell in April during the 20th century). It will be almost a year since Sinners opened. It will be 10 months since The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value, both best-picture nominees, premiered at Cannes.

[ Off to the Oscars: The Irish film that’s making a big splash worldwideOpens in new window ]

Then again, the current situation suits us here very nicely. Falling between the daylight-savings shift in California and ours in Ireland, the ceremony now begins at the remarkably civilised time of 11pm. That, thanks also to a move in the Los Angeles schedule a few years ago, is a whole two hours earlier than Oscar fans endured a decade ago. You can now watch Jessie Buckley win in something like prime time. It’s on RTÉ One and everything.

Jessie Buckley after winning the Golden Globe for best female actor. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

98th Academy Awards: Who will win and who should win

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Will win: One Battle After Another. It now looks almost 50-50 with Sinners, but might there still be some resistance to awarding a horror film?

Should win: Marty Supreme. It is a good year. One Battle, Sinners, Hamnet and The Secret Agent would all be worthy winners. But Marty has an energy all its own.

Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Will win: Paul Thomas Anderson. Yes, even if Sinners takes picture. Among the most acclaimed directors of his generation, PTA is overdue for Oscar recognition. This is his time.

Should win: Josh Safdie. Or PTA. Or Coogler. Safdie, however, does a more forceful job of imposing a singular aesthetic (whether you like it or not).

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Will win: Michael B Jordan. A nail-biter between Jordan and Chalamet. One more week and the momentum would have had the Sinners star safe as houses. We say he still scrapes in.

Should win: Wagner Moura. Performances of such enormous stillness rarely win. It’s a tiny miracle the star of the Brazilian flick made it this far.

[ Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley is in strong position to win Ireland’s first best actress awardOpens in new window ]

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley speak onstage during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Will win: Jessie Buckley. What more needs to be said? Looked like a winner from the moment Hamnet premiered at Telluride in August. Nothing much has changed.

Should win: Rose Byrne. Forgive us. In a face-off between Byrne and Buckley, the Australian star has maybe just the trickier challenge. An enormously stressful turn.

Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti speak onstage during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Will win: Teyana Taylor. The Sentimental Value duo have won nothing and are probably out of it. That noted, who the heck knows here? We’re going back to Taylor, the early favourite, who does a lot with a small role.

Should win: Teyana Taylor. Is it that small a role? If the film were 90 minutes rather than 162, nobody would be thinking it insignificant.

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Will win: Sean Penn. Can you win an acting Oscar with the bare minimum of a campaign? We are about to find out. Wasn’t even at the ceremonies to receive his Bafta or his Actor.

Should win: Sean Penn. Okay, it’s not the most subtle performance. But not everybody can swell with that degree of simmering malevolence.

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Will win: Sinners. A new award that already seems likely to tack closely to the best-picture race. To be fair, Sinners genuinely is cast in great depth.

Should win: Marty Supreme. Splendid combination of up-and-comers such as Odessa A’zion (robbed of a nomination) and unlikely old hands such as Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary and Abel Ferrara.

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

Animated feature film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Will win: KPop Demon Hunters. The breakout release of the year will not be denied.

Should win: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain. Lovely Franco-Belgian film that bristles with inner intelligence.

Documentary feature film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Will win: The Perfect Neighbor. This Netflix picture, about a 2023 killing in Florida, has the advantage of being much seen (and very good).

Should win: The Alabama Solution. Powerful, infuriating doc from Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman about inadequacies in that US state’s prison system.

International feature film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Will win: Sentimental Value. One of the two films nominated for best picture surely gets it. Sentimental Value has more mainstream appeal than the oblique, brilliant The Secret Agent.

Should win: Sirât. Impossible choice. Five strong films. We just lean towards Óliver Laxe’s singular North African rave apocalypse.

One Battle After Another

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Will win: Sinners. Autumn Durald Arkapaw would become the first woman to take this prize. And she deserves it.

Should win: Sinners. The oily, sombre look of the film is vital to its appeal.

Writing (original screenplay)

Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon

Jafar Panahi and script collaborators, It Was Just an Accident

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Will win: Sinners. It feels as if the writing awards are going to split between the two contenders for best picture. Fair enough.

Should win: It Was Just an Accident. Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or winner combines outrage, tension and wit.

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Will win: One Battle After Another. See “will win” above. Barely an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland at all. But definitely an achievement.

Should win: Hamnet. O’Farrell and Zhao discover working cinematic correlatives for a popular literary text.

Film editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value

Michael Shawver, Sinners

Will win: One Battle After Another. Or might F1 get through as the most edited title? Probably not. This award often goes to the best picture winner.

Should win: Marty Supreme. Come along, now. The hectic rhythms of Marty are something else.

Music (original song)

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Highest 2 Lowest from Highest 2 Lowest

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Will win: Golden. As in animated feature, nothing is stopping this cultural phenomenon. Arguably, more firmly nailed down than even Jessie Buckley’s award.

Should win: Train Dreams. Ah, here, give Nick Cave an Oscar, why don’t you?

Music (original score)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Will win: Sinners. Ludwig Göransson looks likely to win his third Oscar for a film steeped in music.

Should win: Sinners. Jonny Greenwood does good work in One Battle, but Göransson is an arguable MVP in Sinners.

Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon in F1

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Will win: F1. Yes, they often here award the film most likely to leave you with tinnitus. And you can’t deny F1 caused a racket.

Should win: Sirât. The synthesis of thumping techno with creaking trucks and echoing spaces allows no escape.

Production design

Tamara Deverell, Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Marty Supreme

Florencia Martin, One Battle After Another

Hannah Beachler, Sinners

Will win: Frankenstein. It feels as if the awards fairies are hooked on the look of del Toro’s empty Mary Shelley adaptation.

Should win: Sinners. The heightened re-creation of a sinister American south was to die for.

Visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Will win: Avatar: Fire and Ash. Well, duh! Richie Baneham seems likely to be on stage again for his blue miracles.

Should win: Sinners. A beautiful sort of repellence.

Costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Will win: Frankenstein. See production design above.

Should win: Sinners. Maybe honour a less flashy school of period dress.

Emily Blunt star of 'The Smashing Machine'. Photograph: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Will win: Frankenstein. See costume design and production design above.

Should win: Sinners. The full sartorial gamut from suave blues pioneer to witchy presence to flat out ghoul.

Animated short film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Will win: Butterfly. Word is the voters are persuaded by the pocket study of the French swimmer and Holocaust survivor Alfred Nakache.

Should win: Retirement Plan. John Kelly’s lovely short, about a middle-aged man dreaming of a future after work, is narrated by Domhnall Gleeson.

Documentary short film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Will win: All the Empty Rooms. The momentum is behind Joshua Seftel’s film memorialising the bedrooms of those killed in school shootings.

Should win: All the Empty Rooms. Available now on Netflix, the film is economic and quiet in its rage.

Live action short film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Will win: Two People Exchanging Saliva. There is already a lot of chatter about this spooky film concerning a world in which kissing is banned. On YouTube now.

Should win? Two People Exchanging Saliva. Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata look to have busy careers ahead.

The 98th Academy Awards Ceremony is on RTÉ One at 11pm on Sunday, March 15th

[ Oscars 2026: Where to watch Hamnet, Sinners, One Battle After Another and all the other best picture nomineesOpens in new window ]