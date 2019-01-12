Working with concrete: This week’s visual arts highlights

Eva O’Leary holds a mirror up to teenagers, and a group exhibition looks at surveillance

Some Concrete Possibilities is at the Library Project in Dublin

Some Concrete Possibilities is at the Library Project in Dublin

 

SOME CONCRETE POSSIBILITIES
The Library Project, 4 Temple Bar, Dublin. Until January 1st blackchurchprint.ie
Curated by Siobhan Mooney, winner of Black Church Print Studio Emerging Curator Award 2019, Some Concrete Possibilities considers the role of chance in the formation of an artwork at every stage of the process. The artists included are Cara Farnan, Garreth Joyce, Helen MacMahon and Lee Welch.

SPITTING IMAGE
Eva O’Leary. The Butler Gallery, The Castle, Kilkenny. Until March 3rd butlergallery.com
Previously unseen work from Eva O’Leary’s award-winning photographic series Spitting Image. The series consists of portrait photographs of American teenage girls in Happy Valley, aka State College Pennsylvania. The twist is that the subjects were photographed through a two-way mirror, as they regard their own reflections. A video projection records the preparatory process.

CONTESTED TERRITORIES
Conor O’Grady. Custom House Gallery, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo. January 17th-February 10th customhousestudios.ie
Works arising from a residency at the former psychiatric hospital which now houses the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Castlebar. It is, O’Grady points out, not untypical as a re-purposed institution with a troubled past. Collectively, such buildings are a reminder of how Church and State treated the most vulnerable members of society.

BEYOND & BETWEEN
Markus Davies. Linenhall Arts Centre, Linenhall Street, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Until February 16th thelinenhall.com
Markus Davies’ quietly disorientating paintings stem from the shapes, colours, textures and mysteries of the urban environment as a complex of interacting, overlapping, dynamic spaces and processes, from micro to macro.

SURVEILLÉ·E·S
Group exhibition. Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Navan, Co Meath. Until March 1st solsticeartscentre.ie
Curator Nora Hickey’s group exhibition originated in the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris. With work by Karl Burke, Alan Butler, Willie Doherty, Roseanne Lynch, Colin Martin, Ian Wieczorek and others, the show considers a world of ubiquitous, visible and invisible surveillance, with an emphasis on the era of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.