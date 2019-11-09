Infinite possibilities: This week’s best visual arts shows

EVERYTHING IS IN EVERYTHING

Curated by Claire Ryan. Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh, Co Cork. Until December 29th siriusartscentre.ie

Claire Ryan marshals work by eight painters. Her show’s title relates to Greek philosopher Anaxagoras’s concept that mind set in motion the infinite mixture of dormant stuff, initiating the birth of the cosmos. Ryan’s idea is that the painter, faced with an infinity of stuff, has to shape it with a mixture of mind and matter. Kevin Cosgrove, Oscar Fouz Lopez, Justin Larkin, Susan Montgomery, Kevin Mooney, Sarah O’Brien, Clare Roche and Kathy Tynan are the painters who make it all happen.

A MOST FAVOURABLE SOIL

Group exhibition. The Butler Gallery, The Castle, Kilkenny Until March 1st 2020 butlergallery.com

A curatorial project by Selvage Collective that takes the process of botanical grafting as a metaphor for the Butler’s move to the transformed and regenerated Evans’ Home in Barrack Lane (due to open in the spring of 2020). US-based Selvage is made up by Kirsty Tepper, Teresa Bramlette Reeves and Julia Brock. They drew on IMMA’s collection. Artists include Charlotte Wheeler Cuffe, Mickey Donnelly, Jack Pierson, Daphne Wright and others.

THE INFINITE POSSIBILITIES OF THE SPACE BETWEEN

Paul Hughes. The Stone Step Gallery, 45 Booterstown Avenue, Dublin Launch November 15th-December 6th stonestepgallery.com

Blackrock-based painter Paul Hughes has at times been a reluctant exhibitor, though over the last 15 years or so he has shown increasingly widely, including well-received exhibitions in London. The shifting light in the expanse of Dublin Bay has been a longterm inspiration, though in these recent paintings he aims on moving beyond the direct connection with the seascape into “massive untethered galaxies of light”.

RHA X: ROLAND MOURET x DRAGANA JURIŠIC

RHA, Ely Place, Dublin November 15th – 7th rhagallery.ie

A novel event featuring a collaboration between fashion designer Roland Mouret and artist Dragana Jurišic. It’s hoped to attract both art and fashion communities to the fundraising opening event on the evening of November 15th , when Mouret and Jurišic will participate in an immersive installation, “a third space; the intersection between cultures, perceptions, aesthetics and art forms”. For the two days following, their roles will be taken over by performers. There’s a Q&A on November 16th in the afternoon.

ART SOURCE

Art fair. RDS, Dublin November 15th-17th (Preview November 14th, 5pm-9pm) artsource.ie

A mix of about 200 galleries, including Sol, and individual artists, with painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and glass on display. Features include 100 artworks each priced at €100. It’s a matter of plunging in and seeing what holds your attention.