Four charged in court following disturbances at proposed international protection centre in Newtownmountkennedy

Four people have appeared in court charged in connection with disturbances at a proposed accommodation centre for international protection applicants in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

Michael Synnott (56) and Shane Synnott (19) from Season Park in Newtownmountkennedy; Ben McNulty (41) from Rossmore Avenue, Newtownmountkennedy; and Sharon McCann (38) from Mountview Drive, Wicklow, were charged with public order offences contrary to Section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Inspector Niall Kennedy told Bray District Court that there had been a series of disturbances outside River Lodge, also known as Trudder House, a disused children’s home outside the village of Newtownmountkennedy.

Inspector Kennedy said the disturbances on Thursday night into Friday morning were “large-scale”. Gardaí had been required to be present to allow workmen to carry out their “lawful business” on site.

By 7pm the situation got worse, and a “mob” exhibited “aggressive behaviour”, setting fires with intent to cause criminal damage to property, and causing injuries to members of An Garda Síochána, the court was told.

The level of violence was “aggressive, prolonged and extremely dangerous”. Garda vehicles were damaged, windscreens smashed and tyres were slashed, he stated.

Sharon McCann, pictured at Bray District Court on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The individuals before the court were arrested during the course of the demonstration. Inspector Kennedy said there may be further charges brought against them at a different stage.

They were three conditions attached to them being granted bail – that they abide by a curfew between 8pm and 8am, stay away from Trudder House and its environs and not to attend protests in Newtownmountkennedy. All four were granted bail on their own bond of a cash lodgement of €1,000.

Ben McNulty arriving to Bray District Court on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

At one stage during the hearing, Judge Andrews told Michael Synnott not to interrupt her, as only she and the garda giving evidence were allowed to speak in court.

Judge Nicola Andrews granted all four bail to appear again at Bray District Court on Thursday, May 9th, at 10.30am.