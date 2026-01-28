St Brigid’s activities: Fire displays, parades and gigs to see over bank holiday weekend

This year's Dublin City Celebrating Women is launched with help of Emmylie Cruz and daughter Ellie. Photograph: Bryan Meade

It has been three years since the Irish Patroness Saint St Brigid was honoured with a bank holiday, but other than making crosses out of rushes a lot of us have still not figured out formal plans for the Brigid’s Day weekend.

St Patrick’s weekend always has a clear social calendar, the October bank holiday has Halloween and even the August bank holiday usually conjures reveries of barbecues on the promise of good weather.

Imbolc, on the other hand, although it has some folk traditions, is a less formalised celebration for a modern Ireland. For those at a loose end this long weekend, here are some of the activities and events taking place across the island.

Féile na Tána, Co Louth, until February 2nd

The main festival concert for Féile na Tána is sold out and features a line up of such talented musicians as Máirtín O’Connor, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Mary Bergin. However, the Cooley festival has many surrounding events celebrating traditional music and dance. See feilenatana.com

Kildare Spirit of Brigid, Kildare, January 29th-February 2nd

As the home of St Brigid’s Monastery, Kildare pulls out all the stops with its county-wide festival. Included in this year’s programme are céilís, a live podcast show from Blindboy, the Carrying Her Flame processional through Kildare town and gigs by Athy’s own Picture This. See www.spiritofbrigid.ie

Mid-Kerry Biddy’s Day Festival, Kerry, until February 2nd

Storytelling sessions, Brat Bríd-making workshops and concerts are all part of the programme at this Kerry arts festival. As well as the many free and child-friendly events, keep an eye out for the festival highlight, the Biddy’s Day parade, which kicks off with Fire performers in Killorglin’s town plaza. See biddysday.ie

Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women, Dublin, January 30th-February 2nd

Back for its fifth edition, the Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women festival takes place over four days and features more than 120 events including workshops, guided tours and commissioned visual arts projects.

Brigit 2026: Celebrating women

Programme highlights include a gig from Gemma Dunleavy at the Abbey Presbyterian Church, the Love Your Vulva Live show from the Fabulous Pharmacist Laura Dowling and a Rebel Women Guided tour at the GPO. See dublin.ie

Féile na mBan, Donegal, January 30th-February 2nd

Billed as a weekend of women-led artistry, discussion and creativity, the Féile na mBan line-up includes Niamh Regan, Gliondar an Earraigh and the Henry Girls. See feilenmban.ie

Tonnta, Galway, January 29th-February 1st

Celebrating Galway as a bilingual city, this arts festival hosts a mix of Irish language events that welcomes all levels of speaker. From trad sessions to an electronica trad rave with Huartan, Tonnta will appeal to music lovers and gaeilgeoirs from all quarters.

Charity Comedy Night in memory of Brenda Woods Finegan, Imperial Hotel, Dundalk, Co Louth, February 1st

Father Ted star Patrick McDonnell (who played Eoin McLove) and Show Me the Funny winner Ashlee Bentley will headline the charity comedy gig in memory of journalist and comedian Brenda Woods Finegan. See eventbrite.co.uk

Lá Fhéile Bríde at Dublin Digital Radio, Flux Studios, Chatham Row, Dublin 2, February 1st

The independent online radio station will host an open studio from 12pm to 8pm featuring a cross-making workshop, yoga, pop-up tattoos, talks and music. See Instagram

Brigid of Faughart Festival, Dundalk, Co Louth, January 31st-February 2nd

Named after the birthplace of Ireland’s mother saint, this Co Louth festival hosts an array of events from dance circles to cross-making workshops.

The festival highlight is the pilgrimage walk starting at St Brigid’s Holy Well on the Hill of Faughart and ending in Dundalk. Requiring a packed lunch and a water bottle, the pilgrimage walk is 12.8km long and organisers say that walkers will need a “moderate level” of fitness. See www.brigidoffaughart