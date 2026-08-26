Four charged over mosque replica placed on July bonfire in Co Tyrone

A bonfire made of wooden pallets with a replica of a mosque at the top in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, last July. Photograph: Getty

Four men have been charged with a range of offences relating to the placing of a model of a mosque on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, last month.

The men, who were arrested on Tuesday, were charged in relation to what police have described as a “hate display” that was atop the bonfire in July.

Three of the men, aged 28, 38 and 58, have been charged with displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear while a 74-year-old man has been charged with intimidation.

All four are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on September 16th.

Charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, in line with normal procedure.

A 51-year-old man who was also arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation has been released. – PA