Boy (16) charged over attack on teen injured in Dublin e-scooter incident

The boy appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded on bail after being charged with attacking another teenager who was seriously injured in an e-scooter incident in Coolock, Dublin, earlier this month.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because he is a minor, appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Det Garda Alan Davis from Coolock Garda station gave evidence that the boy was arrested on Tuesday morning at his home in north Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged on Tuesday night with assault causing harm to a youth who came off a scooter at Greencastle Road, Dublin 17, at about 4pm on August 18th, and was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Davis described it as a “serious assault” and added that the youth “made no reply” when cautioned and handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The judge noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were awaited, and there was no objection to bail, subject to strict conditions.

The teenager was told to continue residing at his family home and obey a nightly curfew from 11pm to 7am. He is prohibited from driving or being in charge of any motor vehicle in a public place, and must engage with a bail supervision scheme.

Furthermore, he was ordered to have no contact with the injured teenager or any member of his family, directly or indirectly, including by electronic means.

The court heard it was believed that a member of the defendant’s family knew a close relative of the injured youth.

Cronin read out and explained the conditions to the boy, who asked for the curfew times to be repeated. She warned him to comply with the terms and noted gardaí were entitled to call to his home “to prove compliance”. Any breach could lead to an application to revoke his bail, she told the teenager.

The boy, who has yet to indicate a plea, was accompanied to the hearing by his parents, and a barrister who asked that her attendance be noted.

Legal aid was granted after the court noted the parents did not have the means to pay for a solicitor. However, the 16-year-old has yet to secure representation due to the continuing dispute over legal aid payments, which has led solicitors to withdraw their services in the District Court.

No further evidence in connection with the assault allegation was given, and Cronin remanded the boy to appear again on October 7th.