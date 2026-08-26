Irish couple found dead by their children at apartment complex in Spain

Police are investigating if the pair, aged 50 and 45, were the victims of foul play.

Police are investigating the deaths of an Irish couple whose bodies were found in a jacuzzi at a Spanish coastal resort.

Their two children reportedly alerted the homeowner after finding their bodies inside the hot tub at their rented villa.

Police are investigating if the pair, aged 50 and 45, were the victims of foul play, although the possibility they suffered an accident while they were in the jacuzzi has not yet been ruled out

The discovery was made on Tuesday on a residential estate called Cap Blanc in Cullera, a town of around 25,000 inhabitants 25 miles south of the east coast city of Valencia.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Valencia said: “The bodies of a man aged 50 and a woman aged 45 were found yesterday at a residential property in the municipality of Cullera. Both were Irish.

“Their children discovered the bodies in a jacuzzi and alerted the authorities.”

A local homicide unit is handling the case. “That does not mean this was a homicide,” Pablo Cea, a spokesman for the civil guard in Valencia, told The Irish Times. “It could be an accident or suicide - every hypothesis is open for investigation”.

The two children, who are aged 14 and 16, are being cared for by social workers assisted by a psychologist.