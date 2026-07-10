Loyalist bonfire lit early after police begin to remove mosque replica

A bonfire made of wooden pallets with a replica of a mosque at the top is pictured in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

A loyalist bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone was lit a day early after police began an operation to remove a replica of a mosque from the top of the pyre.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the fire was set alight overnight before the display could be removed.

The bonfire was due to be lit on Friday night but there had been widespread condemnation after the model of a mosque was placed on top.

The PSNI said they “commenced a significant and complex policing operation” to remove a “hate display”.

A spokesperson said the operation was at an “advanced stage when the bonfire was lit”.

Police were maintaining a low-key presence in the village on Friday morning.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with incitement to hatred, police said. He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A PSNI said in a statement earlier on Thursday evening: “The display on the Moygashel bonfire is being treated as a hate-motivated criminal offence.”

Chief superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Hate crime has no place in our society and will not be tolerated.

“That is why tonight we commenced a proactive policing operation to take action and remove the hate display from Moygashel bonfire.

“Before police arrival the bonfire was set alight a day in advance to prevent removal of the criminal material.”

The Moygashel bonfire has been lit.



Encourage everyone to remain peaceful & not to get drawn into any disorder. pic.twitter.com/EuuesGm2oG — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonLLB) July 9, 2026

The model, visible on top of the pyre in Moygashel on Thursday, has been widely condemned by political parties, religious leaders and a human rights group.

The Moygashel Bonfire Association described the bonfire as an act of “political protest” against “uncontrolled illegal mass immigration”.

Signs saying “Secure our borders” and “End the threat of radical Islam” had also been placed on the pyre.

Amnesty International described it as a “vile display” and a “blatant attempt to stir up anti-Muslim hatred and intimidate local families”.

Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn described it as a “sickening and cowardly act of intimidation”.

In a social media post, Benn said: “The placement of a replica mosque on the Moygashel bonfire is a sickening and cowardly act of intimidation.

“This is not about tradition, and in no way does it represent the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland. We must stand united and completely reject such hatred.”

Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Eamon Martin issued a joint statement describing the replica mosque atop the bonfire as “grossly offensive” and urged people to express compassion to those from other religions.

They said the targeting of the Muslim community “through crude symbols and threats of violence by sinister forces” undermines gospel principles of respect and compassion, as well as freedom of religion.

“The placement of a replica mosque atop a bonfire is grossly offensive and raises tensions so soon after the unrest that destroyed property and severely impacted the lives of individuals and families,” they said.

“Likewise, we should be appalled at the provocative denigration of symbols associated with faiths that are sincerely held by others.

“We want to assure our Muslim fellow citizens and those who are living and working here of the goodwill and respect of the majority of people here.”

Last year, there was condemnation after effigies of migrants in a boat were burned on the Moygashel fire.

Eleventh night bonfires will be lit across Northern Ireland on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12th parades on Monday.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.

A model depicting a mosque sits atop a stack of pallets in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The DUP said effigies should not be placed on bonfires.

“The DUP supports the right of people to express lawful political opinions, even where those opinions are controversial or unpopular,” a party spokesperson said.

“Where the law is broken, it should be enforced. Where views are expressed lawfully, they should not be censored simply because some find them offensive.

“The 11th of July bonfires are a historic and cultural tradition stretching back to the fires lit to welcome the arrival of King William III.

“These should be positive cultural celebrations. We support those within our community that wish to celebrate their culture by continuing with that tradition in a peaceful way.

“The placing of flags, effigies or other items on bonfires is not part of that tradition and should not take place.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows has called for the “immediate removal of the offensive display”.

He said: “Bonfires are an important cultural tradition for many within the unionist community, and there will be many peaceful and respectful bonfires across Northern Ireland over the coming days.

“However, that tradition is undermined when bonfires are used to intimidate, provoke or demean others.

“There can be no place for placing any place of worship on a bonfire and setting it alight. It is simply wrong.”

In a statement on social media, the Moygashel Bonfire Association said it had “noted the predicable fury in respect of the act of political protest at our bonfire site this year”.

The statement said: “This year we have focused on an issue of significant public interest.

“Our display may well shock, offend or outrage others, but nonetheless it is an exercise in our rights under Article 10 of the ECHR and we note with some irony that it is the ECHR which has so often paved the way for mass illegal immigration and a failure to deport foreign criminals who have come here unlawfully, that also now protects our right to protest in robust terms against that.

“If there was no uncontrolled illegal mass immigration, we would have no need to protest on this issue.”

It added: “Our display expressly does not target any individual. We make that very clear.

“Our opposition is not to people, but rather to ideology and government policy.

“Once this is appreciated, then it is very clear this is no more and no less than an act of protest, which is lawful protected expression.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew described the signage and effigy on the Moygashel bonfire as “a clear hate crime”.

He said: “This is fuelled by hate and those that seek to bring division to our communities.

“There is no place in our society for racism, and it is the responsibility of all political representatives and community leaders to stand against it.”

Alliance Party councillor Eddie Roofe described the bonfire as “hateful and deeply offensive”.

He said: “The placing of this model on top of the bonfire is utterly abhorrent.

“Those responsible seek only to instil fear and spread hatred towards a specific group of people who call Northern Ireland their home, and it must be removed immediately.” – PA