CAO points 2026: Live updates as round one offers to be released

Main Points

CAO points requirements for courses will be revealed this afternoon at 2pm

This comes after more than 70,000 Leaving Cert pupils received their exam results on Friday

There are 5,000 more CAO applicants in 2026 than were in the system in 2025, something that will push up points overall

However, a further reduction in enhanced grades in 2026 will also lead to an easing of points

Key Reads

CAO helpdesk

Our guidance counsellors Deirdre Garrett and Brian Howard will be back answering your questions from 1pm tiday. They can give you quick and clear feedback as you navigate college offers, choices and deciding your next steps over the coming days.

Please contact them using the form below.

Get in touch

If you feel you missed out on your course, are disappointed not to get the offer you wanted, or are delighted today with your fist choice offer, we would love to hear from you.

Please email me at niamh.towey@irishtimes.com.

Key dates

Wednesday, August 26th, 2pm

The CAO releases round-one offers to candidates online. Minimum points required for entry to each course will be available on the CAO website. Shortly afterwards, students who are unhappy with a grade they received and wish to view their marked exam scripts may do so online. There is no charge for viewing marked exam scripts. Students who wish to appeal the result in one or more subjects can apply online through the SEC Student Portal to do so between these dates.

Tuesday, September 1st, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-one offers.

Monday, September 7th, 2pm

The CAO makes round-two offers available to applicants online. The minimum points required for entry to each course are released on the CAO website later that day.

Wednesday, September 9th, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-two offers.

Friday, September 25th

Results of Leaving Cert appeals are released by the SEC to students. Students whose scripts have been upgraded may receive a new offer of a place on a course higher up their CAO order of preference previously offered. The offer may be for the 2026 academic year, but in some cases where there is no capacity to accommodate additional students on a course, the offer may be for a place in the 2027 academic year.

Round One CAO offers are released at 2pm today.

What do we know so far?