Cork man fined for abusing British Airways cabin crew in drunken row over toilet

Emmet Moynihan arrives at Uxbridge Magistrates Court, west London, where he pleaded guilty to entering an aircraft when drunk and failing to obey the lawful commands of a pilot. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A Cork man travelling to a stag do in Las Vegas has been fined after admitting to verbally abusing staff while “clearly drunk” on a flight after being told not to use the toilet.

Emmet Moynihan (31), of South Douglas Road, Cork, “smelled of alcohol” when he boarded a British Airways flight from Heathrow to the US city on August 6th.

After being told the flight was delayed, Moynihan tried to use the toilet. He said it was a “f***ing joke” and “verbally abused staff” when he was asked to sit down, Uxbridge Magistrates Court heard.

Moynihan flew in from Cork for his appearance at the court in Middlesex on Wednesday. He was fined £2,224 (€2,598) after pleading guilty to entering an aircraft when drunk and failing to obey the lawful commands of a pilot.

Videos of the incident were circulated online and accumulated more than six million views, Moynihan’s lawyer Paul Turnbull said.

Prosecutor Abigail Day told the court “a passenger had also noticed that he smelled of alcohol and was clearly drunk” during the altercation with the flight crew.

Day said: “Passengers then began filming him with their telephone and he was lunging towards passengers’ phones saying ‘stop f**ing recording me’.”

She said the co-pilot eventually got involved in trying to get Moynihan to sit down.

Turnbull said his client had “got past everyone” in his intoxicated state, and was only up and about from his seat because “he wanted to use the toilet”.

He said: “The defendant was part of a group going to Las Vegas for a stag, there was an element of consumption in Cork and they had access to a lounge at Heathrow.”

Moynihan admitted both counts and was ordered to pay a £2,224 fine, an £890 surcharge and £85 in costs.

In sentencing, Magistrate Sandra Joseph said: “There is only one reason we were not going to send it to the crown court, and that is that the plane was still on the ground and therefore passengers could have been evacuated.

“However, had they been in the air this would be a completely different matter.” – PA