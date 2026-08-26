CAO helpdesk 2026: ‘I wasn’t offered medicine in round one, could I get it in round two?’

Welcome to The Irish Times CAO Helpdesk for 2026. Using the form below, you can submit any questions you have about this year’s process, from CAO points and Leaving Cert results, to appeals, offers, deferrals and more.

Our education experts, Deirdre Garrett and Brian Howard, are online now to answer your questions before the CAO issues the first round of offers to candidates at 2pm. Please submit your queries throughout the day in the form below.

My PPS number was wrong on my CAO application and I have just realized, however I’m applying through a QII course. Is there any way I can try to get a place before round 2?

No. This is not possible. CAO do not make offers in between rounds. I wouldn’t think that your PPS would impede /influence an offer. I would advise you to send an email to CAO via your CAO account. - Deirdre

I got 509 point in the Leaving Cert and was awarded Dare. How can I check the Dare points for a course? - Fiona

You cannot check DARE points for a course. - Brian

I’ve gotten a text offering a certain course but I don’t have the points for it. Has the CAO made mistakes ? - Brendan

Are you a HEAR or DARE candidate? Maybe you got in on a reduced points basis? - Deirdre

My daughter was offered Early Childhood Education in Setu. If places become available in Mary Immaculate College for the same course, should she apply to transfer? She put Mary Immaculate down as her sixth option and Setu as her fourth. - Niamh

No, this is not possible. You will have to wait until CAO 2027 and place MIC ahead of SETU. CAO will only make offers of courses that lie above today’s offer on your CAO account. All courses that lie below today’s offer become obsolete. Look at this for more info: https://www2.cao.ie/downloads/documents/course_choices_list.pdf - Deirdre

If I have just been offered my first choice but now would prefer my 2nd choice, what should I do? Should I defer it? Will I get and offer then again this year for my 2nd choice. - Katherine

If you defer your first choice, then you can only apply for that course next year to pick up that deferred place. If you put your 2nd choice down on your new CAO application next year you will loose your deferred place. So you need to think carefully. If there is any chance you might like your first choice then consider accepting it to give yourself some time to see what it is like. If not, then you can do a whole new application next year applying for your second choice and hoping you are entitled to a place again next year. - Brian

I got 430 points. I will be entitled to DARE assistance next year as I missed the deadline to apply this year due to late diagnosis. My first choice was MInT in DCU (DC240) which was around 480 points and I was offered my second choice DC161 Comms, which was around 360 points. Should I reject this and hope I get a second round offer on MInT ? - Esme

That would all depend on what you are most interested in. DARE entry into MINT is not a guarantee. Only a certain number of DARE places on each programme. - Deirdre

My child applied for product design in TUD. He had 40 points over last year’s cut off but did not receive the course in first round. This seems like a mistake. When do the points get published? Is it possible there is a mistake? - Molly

There is always the possibility of mistakes. They are rare, but possible. Points will be published online shortly after 2pm and are now available on the Irish Times website. Regardless of how many CAO points he received, he would still have to meet the Maths entry requirement of O6/H7. - Brian

I missed International Commerce and it looks like by only one point. Is there any chance that I get it on second or third round? - Tom

There is every chance. It depends if any applicants who were offered places on it today decide not to proceed with the offer and if you are next in line you might become eligible for one of these places in the next rounds. - Brian

Public health science in UCC was 414 CAO point in 2025 and my daughter got 431. Why would that be ? - Jean

I am assuming you mean she did not get an offer yet? The first thing to check is did she meet the course entry requirements? If you feel she did, then check that all your daughters details are correct in her CAO account. - Brian

I am using my Lithuanian results for CAO points calculation. It is not clear how the points will be calculated exactly from available information - will the CAO inform me of my exact points calculation within any offer made to me for my application so I can see if I am near the round 2 offers if needed? - Una

No. The calculation of points would be your responsibility. CAO will only make offers when you meet minimum requirements and cut off points. You could contact CAO if you are struggling with converting. Page 94 of this document should help you: https://www2.cao.ie/downloads/documents/2026/Guidelines-EU-EFTA-UK-2026.pdf - Deirdre

My daughter commenced Ag Science in UCD last year, but left it before Christmas and decided to apply for a new CAO course this year. She’s now got her first choice arts in UCG. Will her annual college fees be the same? - B

You will be charged tuition fees this as well as student contribution. Fees vary so I recommend that you contact the fees office. Here is a link that will give you more information: https://www.universityofgalway.ie/student-fees/how-much/undergraduate-fees/ - Deirdre

I got 531 points in my Leaving Cert, which I know isn’t enough for TCD Engineering which was my first choice. I am a DARE applicant – how do I know if they applied DARE boost to my points as I have been offered DCU Engineering? - Alfie

Your eligibility for each of your courses is worked out by the CAO in conjunction with admissions officers of the colleges offering your chosen courses, in line with their DARE policies. When this is done, you will then be offered your highest preference choice you are entitled to. - Brian

If I accept my CAO offer, is it possible to change to a different course at the University of Limerick at some stage if I have the points? - Anna Marie

In some colleges, if you have the points for another course in that college and they have space they may allow you to transfer. This is completely up to the college in question, so I would recommend contacting the admissions office in UL and discuss if transfers are possible with them and when. - Brian

If my son is offered his second choice today, could he be offered his number 1 over the coming weeks if there is availability on the course? We think he is just shy of the required points. - Mary

Yes, if he becomes entitled to it, he will be offered it, regardless of what else he have been offered. - Brian

I didn’t receive a level 8 offer, what should I do? - David

Did you get offered a level 6/7? Many level 6/7 courses can lead you to a level 8 qualification through the add on system, so look carefully at any level 6/7s you might have received. Remember you may still get a level 8 in the next rounds, so don’t give up hope yet. - Brian

If you decide to appeal a few of your subjects and your overall points, go down post the appeal. Does that impact your current course offer? Or does the offer still stand for the current year? - Alan

If your points go down, which is very rare, and you are no longer entitled to a place, technically the colleges I presume would reserve the right to give that place to someone more entitled to it than you. Whether they would do this is up to them. - Brian

Can I get my first choice in round 2? - Oisin

Yes, if you become entitled to it, you will be offered it, regardless of what else you have been offered. - Brian

I have gotten an offer for my 3rd choice. I am considering letting it lapse but then in round 2, am I just considered for my 1st and 2nd choices or will I be considered for 1st, 2nd and then 4th to 7th? - Niamh

Yes, once you are offered your 3rd choice all lower choices will essentially disappear from your application and you will never be offered them. You can only hope to move up your preference list but never go down. - Brian

I got my 8th choice on the first round of offers. I’mm planning to appeal two subjects, how likely am I to get a higher offer in round 2? - Monica

Whether you get another offer in round 2 will have nothing to do with your appeal as results will not be out until the end of September 25th. If applicants who have been offered places on the courses above your 8th preference decide not to take up some of those places, then those places are offered to the next people down the course merit lists. If you are next in line for some of those places you will be offered them in round 2. - Brian

I have DARE and I’ve applied to Physiotherapy with my 550 points. What are my chances of getting an offer with DARE and what benefits does DARE give me? - Andrew

It depends where you have applied to for Physiotherapy, the points and DARE places vary from college to college. - Brian

Some people are saying offers can come out at 12pm instead of 2pm and that if you don’t receive a text at 12 you’re not offered a course… - Ella

Bulk emails will begin at noon. They will arrive with applicants at different stages. If you haven’t received a test or email by 2pm login to your account and you will see any offers you may have received there. - Brian

If I get offered and accept my second place option. Can I still get offered my first place if spaces open up, or an appeal improves my overall points? - Bob

Yes, absolutely. When offered and you accept your second choice you will still remain in the running for a higher choice, which in this case is your first choice. - Brian

I got an offer for my third choice but I’m thinking of letting it lapse. If I don’t accept this offer does that mean that anything below my third choice is cancelled or will it still be available in the subsequent round offers? - Niamh.

Yes, once you are offered your 3rd choice all lower choices will essentially disappear from your application and you will never be offered them. You can only hope to move up your preference list but never go down. - Brian