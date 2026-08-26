M50 crash causes major traffic disruption

The incident occurred on the M50 on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: The Irish Times

A crash on the M50 has led to major traffic disruption.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which has closed the southbound section of the motorway at Ballymount and is causing long delays.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said the incident has led to tailbacks as far as Junction 6 in Blanchardstown.

A large northbound section between junction 9 (Red Cow) and Junction 10 (Ballymount) was immediately closed off to traffic on one of the busiest stretches of road.

It caused approximately a 15 kilometre tailback on the motorway in an area that extends to Junction 1 with Dublin Airport.

More to follow...