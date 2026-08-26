Ireland

M50 crash causes major traffic disruption

Cause of incident unclear as transport authorities warn of tailbacks

The incident occurred on the M50 on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: The Irish Times
The incident occurred on the M50 on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: The Irish Times
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Aug 26 2026 - 17:391 MIN READ

A crash on the M50 has led to major traffic disruption.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which has closed the southbound section of the motorway at Ballymount and is causing long delays.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said the incident has led to tailbacks as far as Junction 6 in Blanchardstown.

A large northbound section between junction 9 (Red Cow) and Junction 10 (Ballymount) was immediately closed off to traffic on one of the busiest stretches of road.

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It caused approximately a 15 kilometre tailback on the motorway in an area that extends to Junction 1 with Dublin Airport.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times