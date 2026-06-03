Virgin Media case involving TV footage of dead man with addiction issues goes to hearing

High Court proceedings issued against Virgin Media over its broadcast of certain footage in documentary series First Timers on the Frontline.

A judge has granted an early hearing date for a “takedown” application against Virgin Media Television over part of a programme which featured footage of a man with addiction issues lying dead during an ambulance call out to his flat.

Two sisters of Bernard Slean, whose body was filmed as emergency services attended his flat in Ayrfield, Dublin, on October 8th, 2025, are seeking the takedown order against Virgin.

The channel broadcast the footage as part of a documentary series called First Timers on the Frontline in which the camera followed ambulance personnel in the course of their work.

The sisters, Jennifer McCaffrey and Alison Lynch, claim there was a trespass on the flat which they own along with Bernard and a breach of privacy.

But they first want an order that Virgin remove the material from its player and from social media.

They have brought High Court proceedings against the makers of the documentary, Alley Cat Films Ltd, with a registered address in Culdaff, Co Donegal, and against Virgin Media TV.

On Wednesday, their barrister Conor Bowman said that while Alleycat had given an undertaking and filed an affidavit, Virgin had not done so.

Tom Murphy, barrister for Alleycat, said he would also be representing Virgin in the case and it was its position that there was no breach of privacy in this footage and it would be resisting the application.

It was a less than five minute section of a 40-minute “fly-on-the-wall” documentary and there was a counterbalancing public interest in it, he said.

Asked by the judge about the issue of trespass, Murphy said as stated in his client’s replying affidavit that the filming had the imprimatur of the national ambulance service and the gardaí.

The judge said he could understand there was a protocol with the ambulance service and the gardaí for filming in public places, but this was on private property and the deceased was not in a position to grant permission for the filming to take place.

He thought the matter should be heard urgently and adjourned it for hearing next Wednesday.