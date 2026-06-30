‘I looked at what drink had done to my mam, and said I’d never end up like that. But I did’

“I’d be lost without this place,” says 31-year-old Jennifer (not her real name), who started last August to attend Jane’s Place – an all-female drop-in centre in Dublin – for counselling, but continues to come for much more.

Jane’s Place was created by Merchants Quay Ireland, which supports people affected by homelessness and addiction.

Jennifer had been in recovery for almost two years, but wanted to understand why she still had addictive tendencies, even though drink and drugs were no longer a part of her life. “I was still struggling with my sex addiction. I needed somebody to really dig deep with me and start to unravel all these layers that I put over me for such a long time.”

Alcohol darkened her entire childhood in north Co Dublin, paving the way to her own addictions. Her biological father, “an abusive alcoholic”, died when she was three. For more than two years after that it was just Jennifer and her mother, a drinker “who didn’t recognise herself as an alcoholic”. Then, much to Jennifer’s resentment as a little girl, her stepfather, also a heavy drinker, moved in. A year later, her brother was born.

Frequent verbal abuse in the house would occasionally become physical between her mother and stepfather. “I would have these moments where I’d step in and be the peacekeeper, like a referee between the two of them.”

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By the time Jennifer had done the Leaving Certificate, her mother had given up alcohol but was very ill. “I started looking after mam; she was sick, dad was still drinking, my brother was getting into all types of trouble and I just took on that role as a mother. I made sure the bills were paid, the shopping done and the house was clean.

“In a way she reared me quite well,” smiles Jennifer, who then trained as a healthcare assistant, to care for other people’s parents. With money in her pocket, once-a-month partying became something she did every weekend.

‘I was made feel so small about myself. For about two and a half years of me being with that person, my mental health spiralled’ — Jennifer

“It’s funny because I looked at what the drink had done to my mam, and I always said I’d never end up like that.”

Yet, within a few years, roles were reversed. With her mother now sober, “I was the one coming home in an absolute state. I always felt awful about it because we’d never have drink in the house. My stepdad always went to the pub.”

Sharon Geraghty, deputy head of operations, Dublin day services, Merchants Quay Ireland; and Susan Diffney, women's services co-ordinator at Jane's Place, in the drop-in facility's welcome area. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jennifer decided to cut down on alcohol, but turned to weed as a complementary mood enhancer. “When I smoked it first, I felt like a cloud.” But “it snowballed so badly”. Her stepfather disapproved and there was a huge rift in the family.

“Between my dad drinking, my mam trying to rein everything in, me on drugs, my brother on drugs and around the wrong kind of people… I’d say between the ages of 18 to 22, it was very much an argument every day.”

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Managing to keep her job and pay the bills, Jennifer did not regard herself as an addict – that kind of person was “somebody on the streets with a needle in their arm”.

However, she says, “I started sleeping around with strangers for drugs, just to get high, just to get drunk. I got into situations that I genuinely look back at now and go, ‘How did I even survive that?’ It was very scary.”

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She started to experiment with cocaine.

“My self-worth, my self-respect, all of that just started to ebb away.” Two toxic relationships with men followed. “The first one, he didn’t approve of me smoking weed, but I could drink.”

She hadn’t recognised the emotional abuse between her parents, so when it happened to her, she thought “that’s what love and a relationship is. In a way, I sought that out – because it’s all I knew.”

Her partner, who came to live in the family home, ridiculed her weight, “poking and prodding at me. I would be called a lot of derogatory names. I was made feel so small about myself. For about two and a half years of me being with that person, my mental health spiralled.”

Whenever she was with friends, he would come and collect her. “It was a pathway of red flags.” Yet, she justified his behaviour because she did not want to be on her own.

But eventually she ended that relationship. Determined to show there were men who would love her as a bigger woman, she says, “that’s when my sex addiction became very, very big”.

‘I’ve done an awful lot of work on myself in the last year, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it if I hadn’t come here. It’s being in this place - it helps you heal’ — Jennifer

Her next live-in partner, on the first sight, stood out from the drinking crowd; he offered her coffee. It was only later she realised he was a user of heroin and crack cocaine.

“After a month of me meeting him, I moved in with him. We were together for three years and, as time went on, I started to understand the difference between weed and heroin. “My money started to become his way of paying for drugs. My whole life shifted to fit into his.”

When they started having issues, she thought it was all her fault.

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He convinced her to join a swinger site. “It was just brutal,” she says, but she wanted to keep him happy. She feared he would leave her and she would be alone again. But she reached her limit on a day he had been out doing drugs and then at 11pm walked in with a drunk 18-year-old woman he had met on the train.

“The way he presented it to me, it was as if he’d gone to the shop and gotten me my favourite chocolate bar. I never raised my voice, but I lost the plot with him that night.”

Jennifer put the young woman in a taxi. Later, emboldened by her confiding in a friend, she walked out of that man’s life in August 2023 and on to the path of recovery. “The 19th of September 2023 was the last day I had a drink or a smoke.”

Now, through weekly sessions with Jane’s Place counsellor Rachel McCarthy, she can “vent and process”, during which memories of being raped have arisen. Jennifer also draws on the support of Alcoholics Anonymous fellowship. “I’ve done an awful lot of work on myself in the last year, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it if I hadn’t come here. It’s being in this place – it helps you heal.”

She is back living in the family home. Her stepfather still drinks (outside the home) but the constant aggro and tension between them has abated.

“The support that my mam and dad have given me since coming into recovery – it was mainly my mam – they understand what I’m going through. And I’ve been very blessed to have a roof over my head.”

She sees women around her who aren’t so lucky.

“I’m happy where I am at the moment,” adds Jennifer, who has applied to start college in September. “I want to do counselling, but specifically I want to help women. Like the work they do here at Jane’s Place.”

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