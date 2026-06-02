Jeffrey Donaldson trial hears evidence from second alleged victim

A police interview in which the second alleged victim of the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson claims he raped her as a primary schoolchild has been played at his trial.

The woman, known as Complainant B, told police she remembered him “putting his hands inside my pants” and then “pulling my legs apart with his two feet”.

She told police she “was still pretending to be asleep hoping it would stop”.

“I felt really, really sick.”

She said that while the alleged abuse was taking place, she remembered thinking “please let that be it” because “it had happened before”.

“I just wanted to scream out, leave me alone, but I didn’t.”

She remembered his breathing “wasn’t just in and out, it was laboured and panting”.

The following day she felt “sick” with a “sore stomach” and did not want to go on an outing.

“Everyone made fun of me for not wanting to go and I couldn’t tell them why.”

Donaldson (63), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is accused of 18 offences – one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1985 and 2008. He denies the charges.

On the fourth day of evidence in his trial at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday morning, jurors listened to the police interview with Complainant B in which she described two specific incidents, the alleged rape and a second assault in which she said the defendant followed her into a room and “closed the door”.

She claimed he “lifted up my top and started playing with my breasts and stuff”.

Donaldson’s wife Eleanor “walked in” but “turned round and walked out”, closing the door behind her, the complainant said.

Eleanor Donaldson (60), of the same address, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband – charges she denies.

Eleanor Donaldson is not present in court as she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence and will instead face a trial of the facts – which replaces a criminal trial in such circumstances – and which is running concurrently with her husband’s trial, which began in Newry Crown Court last week.

In the police interview, the complainant said Donaldson “put his hands in my pants a lot”.

She said she “couldn’t tell anybody” about the alleged abuse but she remembered “telling my imaginary friend”.

The trial continues.