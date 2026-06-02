Women of Honour to challenge Minister’s decision not to financially assist group in tribunal

Women of Honour, a group alleging physical torture, sexual abuse and bullying in the Irish Defence Forces, is mounting a legal challenge against Minister for Defence Helen McEntee’s decision not to financially assist them at the judge-led tribunal examining their complaints.

Senior Counsel Mark Harty told Justice Leonie Reynolds in the High Court on Tuesday that the proposed judicial review proceedings were not intended in any way to interfere with the running of the public inquiry which starts on Wednesday. He said the proceedings concerned the representation and funding of the Women of Honour at the public hearings.

Harty, who appeared with barrister Karl Sweeney for the women, said it had been intended to seek a review of the Minister’s decision but necessary documentation had not been completed in time and the application would be made on Wednesday.

At the tribunal’s first meeting in 2024 its sole member, Justice Ann Power, making an appeal for witnesses to come forward, announced she had received written assurances from the Defence Forces Chief of Staff and the Minister there would be no retribution against serving members who made statements.

The establishment of the tribunal followed allegations of widespread abuse and misconduct in the Defence Forces made by a group of women veterans, calling themselves Women of Honour, as well as a contention that complaints had been covered up and that victims had been penalised.

Power, who will be assisted by three senior and three junior counsel, has stated she will examine the effectiveness of the Defence Forces’ complaints process relating to allegations of “discrimination, bullying, harassment, physical torture, physical assault, psychological harm, sexual harassment and any form of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and rape.”

It will determine if complaints of abuse were “actively deterred” but will not make any finding of fact in relation to potentially criminal matters and, while it may hear evidence of abuse, it would not be concerned about whether the abuse occurred or not.

Power said the tribunal had been tasked with the daunting and urgent examination of the complaints process which followed. A final report would be presented to the Taoiseach.

Retired Army captain Diane Byrne, who acts as spokeswoman for Women of Honour, had appealed for witnesses to come forward so they could live their lives without the weight of trauma hanging around their necks.