Civil servant accused of leaking Government information to foreign agency remanded in custody

Yevgen McKeeffe was arrested at departures in Dublin Airport on Thursday, attempting to leave the country carrying €5,650 and a one-way ticket.

A Dublin civil servant accused of leaking confidential Government information to “handlers” in a foreign intelligence agency has been further remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Yevgen McKeeffe (45), originally from Ukraine but with Irish citizenship, had been arrested at departures in Dublin Airport on Thursday, attempting to leave the country carrying €5,650 and a one-way ticket.

He was refused bail after appearing in court on Saturday, following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU).

He has not indicated a plea and faced his second hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Defence barrister Aisling Ginger-Quinn told Judge Alan Mitchell that the case was listed for the DPP’s directions, and she also said that a High Court bail application was “in progress.”

Court Garda Sgt Olwyn Murphy said a four-week remand in continuing custody was required. The defence consented.

He told McKeeffe that he will appear again via video-link on June 30th unless he has been granted bail in the meantime, in which case he will have to turn up in person on the next date.

The accused spoke briefly during the proceedings at the outset to state his name and at the end, as his case was adjourned, when he said; “Okay. Thank you.”

His original hearing was told that the IT worker was allegedly about to leave the State to meet a contact and provide sensitive information, which would place the State at risk.

He was charged under section 9 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act for the unlawful use of a computer in his employment, which, on conviction, is punishable by a maximum 10-year sentence.

Reporting restrictions were imposed, preventing journalists from revealing his address in Dublin, the specific Government department where he worked, or the overseas country implicated in the case.

However, the media could name the accused.

Det Sgt Shay Palmer had said McKeeffe “made no reply” to the charge.

Objecting to bail, Palmer told the court that an intelligence-led investigation was launched about a week ago into the civil servant who worked in an information management technology section, having previously been in the IT section.

Further charges under the Official Secrets Act could be brought.

Palmer said the accused had worked on the department’s website and an online portal.

The accused had allegedly obtained or transferred official department data, “and supplied them to a foreign intelligence service for personal gain.”

Palmer said McKeeffe received payments in a foreign currency equivalent to about €250 for his efforts, which were paid into his mother’s account.