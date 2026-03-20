UCD employee due in court on charges of accessing student’s personal data

Investigating gardaí carried out a number of searches at UCD and at a private domestic address of the suspected offender in 2024. Stock photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A staff member at University College Dublin (UCD) is due in the district court this morning on charges of facilitating unauthorised access of students’ personal data.

The man (50s) was arrested and is due in Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

Over 100 individuals whose personal data was allegedly accessed have been interviewed by gardaí.

An Garda Síochána and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) began the investigation following a complaint and information received from UCD in late 2023.

Investigating gardaí carried out a number of searches both at the campus in Dublin and at a private domestic address of the suspected offender in 2024.

Following analysis of devices seized, the man was arrested and detained in May 2025. He was rearrested on Friday morning.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the suspect is charged with multiple offences connected with this investigation,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau has and continues to engage with identified victims and the third level educational institution involved in this investigation,” it added.