Courts

Man who inflicted ‘reign of abuse’ on solicitor and legal executive given suspended sentence

Imad Qazi pleaded guilty to two counts of harassing the women on dates between September 2019 and January 2024

Pic shows: Court 13 at the CCJ in Dublin where the trial of Graham Dwyer who has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder Elaine O'Hara has opened, Thursday 22-01-2015. Pic: Collins Courts.
Imad Qazi embarked on a campaign of phone calls, emails and posting hundreds of leaflets on to lamp-posts around Dublin slandering the solicitor and a legal assistant in the firm. Photograph: Collins Courts
Isabel Hayes
Tue Mar 10 2026 - 07:352 MIN READ

A man who inflicted a “reign of abuse” on his solicitor and a legal executive over a four-year period, bombarding them with calls, emails and social media posts, has been given a suspended four-year sentence for harassment.

Imad Qazi engaged the solicitor in relation to a personal injuries claim following a road traffic collision, but the working relationship broke down when he became verbally abusive, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

He then embarked on a campaign of abusive phone calls, emails and posting hundreds of leaflets on to lamp-posts around Dublin slandering the solicitor and a legal assistant in the firm, Garda Gavin Kelly told the court. CCTV footage showed him walking around using Pritt Stick to post the abusive notes, the court heard.

Qazi (50) of Kenilworth Park, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassing the women on dates between September 2019 and January 2024. He has no previous convictions.

READ MORE

Why have the Kinahans not left their base in UAE for the past four years?

Kinahans ‘trapped’: Gardaí believe drugs cartel bosses have not left UAE in four years

Provisional liquidator appointed to major carrot producer unable to pay debts

Women in same-sex marriage given leave to challenge refusal of passport for their daughter

Sentencing him on Monday, Judge Martina Baxter said he had engaged in “a reign of abuse and insults over a number of years”. She said the two women were innocent parties who were “incredibly professional” in their dealings with Qazi, even in the face of his “harassing and haranguing and slandering them”.

“He picked on these unfortunate members of the solicitor’s practice,” she said. She noted that while Qazi acknowledged what he has done by pleading guilty, “this does not explain why he felt he was entitled to harass his solicitors”.

She noted he has no history of offending and has a solid work history. While he was homeless for a period of time, he now has a home and a family and his life has settled. Given this, the judge said she would stay her hand in relation to a custodial sentence.

She set a sentence of fours years which she suspended in full on a number of conditions, including that Qazi remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for a period of 18 months, engage in victim-focused work and deal with his mental health issues.

She ordered him to have no contact – directly or indirectly – with the complainants for a period of five years.

Marc Thompson, defending, said Qazi’s life spiralled out of control when he was no longer able to work due to the road traffic collision he was involved in.

He did eventually receive a payout of €40,000, the court heard. He is very remorseful for his behaviour and has been assessed as at a low risk of reoffending, defence counsel said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter