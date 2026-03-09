Man released after spending 240 days in prison in defiance of home-repossession order

Owen Ryan had previously refused to give assurances about staying away from the property at Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary. File photograph: Getty Images

The High Court has ordered the release of a man who spent about 240 days in prison for contempt after defying a court order for the possession of his home.

Owen Ryan, in numerous appearances before Judge Brian Cregan, refused to give assurances that he would not attempt to gain access to the house at Moat Quarter, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary. The house had come to be owned by finance company Mars Capital Finance DAC.

Mars took possession of the house on a date in July, 2024, following a court order. Ryan returned to the house the following day. Despite Mars retaking possession of the property, it was later occupied by Ryan or “persons unknown” and entry was barred.

Ryan identified these people as family members who were looking after horses, dogs and cats.

He was imprisoned in July for defying an injunction restraining him from taking over the property and has been held in Mountjoy prison since then.

Following his arrest by court order, Ryan claimed armed gardaí gained access to the property before “brutally” abducting him. He further claimed they blinded him using mace and brought him to court “under duress”.

Mars said it did not want him in prison but wanted undertakings he would not return. He refused repeatedly to give such undertakings.

Keith Rooney, barrister for Mars, told the judge on Monday that just after lunchtime the sale of the Tipperary property had closed. Counsel was informing the judge of this immediately as it meant Mars no longer sought Ryan’s committal to prison.

The judge said he had made it clear he did not want Ryan remaining in prison one night longer than is necessary. He therefore ordered his immediate release from Mountjoy.