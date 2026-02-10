Woman who stole from chef Martin Shanahan to sell her home to raise compensation

Nessa Gilsenan previously pleaded guilty to nine charges relating to theft and submission of false documents to chef Martin Shanahan. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A 52-year-old woman who stole more than €300,000 from TV chef Martin Shanahan is to sell her home in order to raise compensation money, a court has hard.

Nessa Gilsenan, of Copper Beech House, Mellifontstown, Kinsale, Co Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

She previously pleaded guilty to nine charges which related to theft and the submitting of false documents to Shanahan.

Gilsenan was an employee of the award-winning Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale at the time of the offences, which occurred on dates between 2017 and 2022.

She admitted falsifying the staff payroll system to make a gain for herself in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In 2017 she dishonestly appropriated in excess of €26,000 from the Shanahan-owned business. The following year involved the theft of almost €55,000, and in 2019 Gilsenan appropriated more than €75,000 from her employer.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, she appropriated more than €63,000, almost €69,000 and almost €15,000 respectively.

All of the charges refer to the period from January 1st to December 31st of each calendar year. The offences were contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Gilsenan was first charged over the offences in March of last year.

Defence counsel Donal O’Sullivan (SC) on Tuesday told Judge Helen Boyle he had received €15,000 in compensation money from his client. Another sum of compensation had been paid by Gilsenan at a previous court appearance.

O’Sullivan asked for a lengthy adjournment in the case to allow for the sale of the property. Monies earned from the sale will go towards compensating Shanahan.

The judge remanded Gilsenan on bail for sentencing on November 4th next when the full facts of the case will be outlined.

Shananan is one of Ireland’s leading seafood chefs. His cookery programme Martin’s Mad About Fish first featured on RTÉ in 2009.

The show was a success, and best-selling cookery books and further TV series such as Surf ‘n’ Turf, with chef Paul Flynn, followed.