Gardaí set to give information to delayed inquest in North about man killed by Real IRA

Kieran Doherty was kidnapped, stripped and shot dead outside Derry in 2010

An Garda Síochána has acceded to a Northern coroner’s request for information relevant to a long-delayed inquest about the death of a 31-year-old man killed by dissident republicans.

Kieran Doherty’s body was discovered on Braehead Road outside Derry, but close to the Co Donegal border, on February 24th, 2010.

Mr Doherty suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Days after the killing, the Real IRA – an anti-Belfast Agreement paramilitary group – claimed responsibility. Mr Doherty was reportedly a member of the group.

At the High Court in Dublin this week, it emerged that coroner Brian Sherrard, who is to hold the inquest in Northern Ireland about Mr Doherty’s death, is seeking information relating to Garda material potentially relevant to the killing.

Mr Sherrard made the request for information last August. The coroner set out several questions relating to relevant material held by gardaí and requested evidence from a Garda member.

The coroner’s request was made under provisions in the seldom-used Criminal Justice (International Co-Operation) Act 2019.

The request was acceded to by Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly in November.

Under the procedure, the Garda Commissioner has to ask the High Court to assign a judge to take evidence under oath from a member of An Garda Síochána. This evidence will not be given in public.

Lawyers for the Commissioner appeared before High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville this week to make an application.

The judge nominated Mr Justice Paul McDermott to take evidence relevant to the coroner’s request from a named senior Garda member.

The BBC has reported that lawyers for Mr Doherty’s family told a pre-inquest hearing last year how a lack of information from Irish authorities was the “chief impediment” to the inquest’s progress.

According to court documents, Mr Doherty’s family has publicly questioned whether MI5, the UK’s internal security service, was involved in the death.

In an interview with a local newspaper before his death, Mr Doherty claimed MI5 had sought to recruit him as an informant.