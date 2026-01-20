Judge enters not guilty plea for murder accused who remains silent

Seth Whelan is charged with the murder of his father, Mick Whelan, in their flat at Herberton Park, Dublin 8. Photograph: Collins

A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a 35-year-old man charged with the murder of his father at their home in Dublin nearly two years ago, after the accused did not respond at his arraignment.

Seth Whelan, with an address at Herberton Park, Rialto, Dublin 8, was before the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with the murder of Michael Whelan (64) in their flat at Herberton Park on a date unknown between February 19th and 27th 2024, both dates inclusive.

When the registrar read the first count on the indictment to the accused man and asked him how he was pleading, he did not respond.

Addressing Mr Whelan, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said: “I have to ask you if you are pleading guilty or not guilty to the allegation?” The defendant, who was standing in the dock, did not say anything.

Mr Justice Hunt told the jury panel that his only option was to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused.

Mr Whelan also faces a charge of damaged property in relation to a Ring doorbell at a neighbouring Herberton Park flat on February 20th, 2024.

When the registrar read the second count on the indictment to Mr Whelan and asked him how he was pleading, the accused did not respond again.

Mr Justice Hunt said in circumstances where the accused was “not speaking or responding”, he would enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge told the panel that they had seen Mr Whelan on the video link but had not heard from him. “You have heard the charges read over to him,” he added.

Mr Justice Hunt explained to the panel that in default of a response from the accused, he had entered “a not guilty plea” on his behalf to the two charges.

The judge swore in a jury of four men and eight women to hear the trial, which begins on Wednesday. The jurors were asked to make themselves available until February 20th.