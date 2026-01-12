Man (24) pleads guilty to garda knife attack and arson at Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub

The man was charged with assault causing harm to one garda and attempt to commit an assault causing harm to another garda in Dublin's Capel Street on July 29th 2025. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to terrorist activities that include the arson of a pub owned by Conor McGregor and a knife attack on gardaí in a separate incident in Dublin city centre.

At the Special Criminal Court on Monday, defence counsel for Abdullah Khan, Michael Bowman SC, said there was “a complex psychological background” to the case, asking the three judges to order a report on the defendant. Khan, with an address in Dublin that cannot be revealed due to a court order, was arraigned on eight counts.

He was charged that on July 25th, 2025, at the Black Forge Inn, Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12, he did commit arson in that he did without lawful excuse damage property by fire, to wit the front facade of the pub.

He was charged that four days later on July 29th 2025, at Capel Street, he committed assault causing harm on one garda and attempted to commit an assault causing harm on another garda. He was further charged that during this same incident, he produced an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a knife, and two counts of endangerment, in that he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to the two gardaí.

Khan was further charged with two counts of engaging in terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity on July 25th and 29th last.

Khan entered guilty pleas to all eight charges before the three-judge, non-jury court.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter for victim impact statements and put the case back to March 23rd, with the defendant remanded in custody.