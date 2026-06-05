Third arrest made in investigation of killing of Quayyum Balogun

A teenager has been arrested in connection an investigation into the killing of Qayyum Balogun, who was stabbed to death in Dublin city on Monday.

The juvenile male, aged in his mid-teens, was arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation into the fatal assault.

He is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin area.

He is the third person arrested as part of the investigation.

Earlier on Friday, a man who was allegedly part of a “14-man pack” that chased Balogun appeared in court on charges of assault causing harm and violent disorder.

Joshua Brodericks (25), with an address at Gleann Dara in Rahoon, Co Galway, faces four charges in relation to the incident. He is not being charged with any offences specifically against Balogun.

A woman arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge on Wednesday.

Balogun (21), from a Nigerian family based in Dundalk, was attacked after attending a gig in Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street into the early hours of Monday.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said on Friday evening.