Kinahan lieutenant Sean McGovern to be sentenced for directing crime gang

A man described as a “senior lieutenant” in the Kinahan organised crime gang is expected to be sentenced at a Dublin court.

Sean McGovern (40), pleaded guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation relating to the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud in which he was shot.

The charge of directing a criminal organisation carries a potential sanction of up to life imprisonment.

With a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, McGovern pleaded guilty in March to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, in relation to the murder of Noel Kirwan, a 62-year-old grandfather who was regarded as a “soft target”.

Kirwan was selected to be shot dead because he was a friend of the Hutch family, had been photographed at a Hutch family funeral earlier that year and was easy to kill, the court was told.

McGovern also admitted directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, in connection with the surveillance of Hutch family associate James “Mago” Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence.

A sentencing hearing for McGovern in May heard that he wanted to apologise for the hurt as a consequence of his actions.

He is expected to learn his sentence at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.