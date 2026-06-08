Trial to begin of man accused of attempted murder of three children in Dublin

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing incident on Parnell Square East, Dublin 1 on November 23rd, 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man is due to go on trial accused of the attempted murder of three children in Dublin.

Riad Bouchaker (52), of no fixed address, is charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker, at Parnell Square East in Dublin city centre on November 23rd, 2023.

He was further charged with three counts of assault causing harm as well as the possession and production of a 36cm kitchen knife.

A five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s were left in a critical condition after the attack.

A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were also injured.

The incident came hours before the start of several days of rioting in the Irish capital.

The trial is listed to start at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, and is expected to last for two weeks.