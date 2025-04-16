E-bike user fined over collision with jogger on shared footpath in Dublin

Stephen Dunn, of Kettles Lanes, Drynam Hall, Swords, was spared a road ban because he requires a driving licence in caring for his three children. Photograph: iStock

An e-bike user who hit a jogger on a shared footpath in Swords has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving and been fined €250.

At Dublin District Court on Wednesday, Judge Anthony Halpin ruled that Stephen Dunne would be spared a road ban because he requires a driving licence in caring for his three children. The judge ordered him to pay a fine of €250 within 12 months.

The court heard confirmation that Dunne, of Russell’s Terrace, Kettles Lanes, Drynam Hall, Swords, was driving a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV), which falls under the Road Traffic and Transport Act 2023 concept of a “powered personal transporter”.

Dunne was riding his e-bike on August 4th 2024 when he collided with jogger Karl Leonard.

Mr Leonard suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in his left leg. One bone protruded through his leg, which meant his left foot turned 180 degrees, he said.

He was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital and later underwent extensive surgery to his leg and to save his foot.

Mr Leonard, of Balglass Road, Howth, prosecuted Dunne under the Road Traffic Act. He initiated the case because he claimed gardaí failed to properly investigate the incident.

His barrister, David Staunton, told the court on Wednesday that both parties were travelling in opposite directions on a “joint path reserved for joggers and cyclists” when Dunne collided with Mr Leonard.

Mr Staunton, instructed by solicitor Lisa Daly, of EP Daly & Company Solicitors, said the defendant remained at the scene following the collision, “behaved impeccably”, “sought to comfort and assist Mr Leonard”, “even providing clothing to cover up the wound”. Dunne also made himself available to gardaí, he said.

Mr Staunton said the guilty plea was “of huge assistance” and that Dunne was “otherwise of good character as far as we understand”.

Representing Dunne, Bakshi Mohit said his client was “himself distressed and crying and very apologetic”. He said Dunne “still expresses remorse and wishes Mr Leonard a full recovery”.

Mr Mohit said his client was on jobseekers allowance and lives with his 25-year-old adult son. He has three children.

Judge Halpin treated Dunne as a first-time offender and said his actions showed genuine remorse for what happened.