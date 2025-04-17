E-bikes Q&A: What are the obligations and rules for using this form of transport?

A landmark court case this week shed light on e-bikes, an increasingly popular form of transport, and illustrated that those using them could be held liable for any injuries caused.

At Dublin District Court on Wednesday, e-bike rider Stephen Dunne was fined €250 after pleading guilty to careless driving.

Karl Leonard, whose leg was broken after an e-bike collided with him while he was jogging on a shared footpath in Swords, is separately pursuing a personal injuries damages claim over the collision.

But what are the obligations and rules for those using e-bikes? Do they need insurance? Are they only permitted in certain areas?

READ MORE

These questions depend on the type of vehicle used, some of which are more powerful than others.

What are the rules surrounding the use of e-bikes?

That depends on the type. ‘E-bike’ itself has become a descriptor for a variety of bikes that are motor-powered in some shape or form.

But if we’re talking about a pedal-assisted bicycle fitted with an electric motor that has a maximum power of 250 watts, then this would be an e-bike and would be considered, under Irish law, as equivalent to a conventional bicycle.

However, it must not go faster than 25km/h. Once a cyclist using an e-bike reaches this speed, or if the cyclist stops pedalling, the output of the motor must cut off for it to be considered an e-bike.

As it is regarded as a regular bicycle, those using e-bikes are subject to the same rules as regular cyclists – namely that they cannot be used on footpaths, pedestrianised areas or on motorways.

In the case of Mr Dunne and Mr Leonard, the pair were using a shared footpath, whereby a clearly marked separate cycle lane coincides with a pedestrian lane for walkers or joggers.

While this cycle lane is permitted for e-bike users, it is not for MPVs, which Mr Dunne had been using.

What is an MPV?

Cars or motorbikes are considered mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs).

Legislation introduced last year saw a change in the classification of e-bikes, reflecting that some are more powerful than others.

Under the new legislation introduced in May last year, pedal-assisted e-bikes and bicycles operating on a motor alone are categorised as MPVs and are called e-mopeds, of which there are two types.

The first, L1e-A, is a pedal-assisted e-moped with a maximum speed of 25km/h and a maximum power of up to 1,000 watts.

The second type, L1e-B, is a two-wheeled moped with a maximum speed of 45km/h and a maximum power of 4,000 watts.

As e-mopeds are considered MPVs, the same penalty points and related fines apply.

[ E-bike user fined over collision with jogger on shared footpath in DublinOpens in new window ]

[ Landmark case means e-bike users involved in collisions may be held liable for injuriesOpens in new window ]

Do they need insurance, motor tax or a licence?

While an L1e-B e-moped requires insurance, an L1e-A e-moped only requires insurance if it weighs more than 25kg and has a maximum design speed of greater than 14km/h.

Both also require motor tax and must be registered with the Revenue Commissioners.

A driving licence is not needed for an L1e-A, though those using L1e-B vehicles require a category AM driving licence (a scooter licence).

E-bikes, however, do not require insurance, motor tax or a licence.

What do these classifications mean for their use?

Regardless of the type of e-bike or e-moped in question, except for e-bikes powered up to 250 watts, for which there is no age limit, those using e-bikes or e-mopeds in public spaces must be at least 16 years of age.

The use of footpaths for all e-bikes and e-mopeds is prohibited, and while e-bikes are permitted in cycle lanes and bus lanes, e-mopeds are not, though all can be used on local, regional routes and national roads.

None are allowed on motorways, and while helmets are advised for e-bikes, they are not obligatory as is the case for e-mopeds.