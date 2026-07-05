Man (40s) dies following assault in Dublin on Friday

A man in his 40s has died in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin early on Friday morning.
Gardaí said they are investigating the now fatal incident, which occurred at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 at about 3:55am.
Following the assault, a man was brought to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but has since died.
The office of the local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be carried out in due course, said gardaí.
READ MORE
Garda to send results of ‘complex’ postmortem to DPP following death of Romanian man in west Cork bar
This investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Blanchardstown Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage – including dashcam – who were in the area of Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, between 3am and 4.30am on Friday, July 3rd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.