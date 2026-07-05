Man (40s) dies following assault in Dublin on Friday

A Garda corden in place at Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, following a serious assault on Friday. Photograph: Collins

A man in his 40s has died in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin early on Friday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating the now fatal incident, which occurred at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 at about 3:55am.

Following the assault, a man was brought to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but has since died.

The office of the local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be carried out in due course, said gardaí.

This investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Blanchardstown Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage – including dashcam – who were in the area of Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, between 3am and 4.30am on Friday, July 3rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.