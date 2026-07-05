Woman (50s) dies after assault in Portlaoise

A man aged in his 70s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

A woman (50s) has died after an assault in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at a domestic residence at Church Street shortly after 12:30pm.

Emergency services attended, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A man aged in his 70s was arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.