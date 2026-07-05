Pádraig Harrington clinches third US Senior Open title

Pádraig Harrington acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the first green during the final round of the US Senior Open at Scioto Country Club. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington has become just the second player to win three US Senior Open titles, as he cruised to victory with a superb display in Columbus, Ohio.

Harrington had started Sunday trailing Stuart Cink but he moved quickly to close the gap with birdies on his first two holes.

From there he produced a terrific round of 66, that included five birdies and just one bogey all day. Having previously won the title in 2022 and 2025, Harrington now joins Miller Barber as the only person to win the title three times.

Cink finished four shots back in second spot with his fellow American George McNeill third and England’s Ian Poulter in fourth.

Darren Clarke shot a final-round 70 to finish on three-under-par overall and in a tie for eighth position.