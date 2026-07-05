‘I didn’t know what I was running over to’ – Mother of boy hit by scrambler says locals are afraid

Sandra Deans said she feared her son had been killed when hit by a scrambler in Dublin city.

A mother who believed her 14-year-old son was dead after being hit by a scrambler bike in Dublin’s north inner city has said locals are living in fear of the vehicles.

Jayden Deans, who has autism and dyspraxia, a condition affecting physical co-ordination, was left seriously injured after he was struck on June 20th.

The teenager had gone to the local shop with a friend for ice at about 9.30pm during a spell of warm weather. After using a pedestrian crossing at the Five Lamps near Portland Row, he was struck by the motorbike.

His mother, Sandra Deans, received a call from her son’s friend, informing her of the incident.

“I could hear a woman in the background saying, ‘ring an ambulance’,” she recalled. “I just ran.” She described “begging” drivers to let her cross various roads as she went to the scene of the incident.

“I thought he was dead. I didn’t know what I was running over to.”

Jayden was on the ground with his leg “folded nearly behind him” when she arrived.

[ Grace’s Law: Scramblers to be banned in all public places Opens in new window ]

Meanwhile, a driver of a scrambler was “going up and down the wrong side of the road, by me and Jayden,” she said, believing he was attempting to gauge the extent of her son’s injuries. “He just put his visor down and off he went.”

Her son was taken to hospital for a fractured shin bone, which required surgery.

“To see my son in so much pain, it was horrible,” said Deans.

A witness later told her that the driver, who was thrown from his scrambler, shouted abuse at Jayden as he lay on the ground.

Deans described scramblers in the area as “careless” and constant.

“Neighbours are not letting children go to the shops on their own any more,” she said. “People are scared. My mother is afraid and she was afraid before Jayden got knocked down.”

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Since April, the use of scramblers in public spaces has been banned under Grace’s Law, named after 16-year-old Grace Lynch, who was killed after being struck by a scrambler in Finglas in January.

Speaking near the scene of the incident involving Jayden Deans on Friday, Teegan Kavanagh (20) said she was “nervous” at times while turning corners or crossing roads in the area.

“You don’t know what to expect. They come out of the blue,” she said.

Her friend, Kayla Higgins (19), added: “They’re not really getting arrested for [using public spaces], so obviously they’re going to do it.”

Nearby, four separate scramblers drove on the road within a 20-minute period. On one of them, a young passenger held on to the driver from behind without a helmet.

Social Democrats TD Daniel Ennis, who lives in the area and raised the incident in the Dáil last week, said scramblers are “one of the biggest issues our area faces. It’s not only intimidating or terrorising our communities, it’s actually injuring and killing people. Without a dedicated policing unit, the legislation doesn’t matter to these lads.”

He said such a unit would ideally enable gardaí equipped with drones to allow pursuits without the risk of causing injury to bystanders or scrambler drivers, which he believes is causing apprehension.

Grace Lynch’s father, Martin, said he sees scramblers using public roads “every day”, adding that it makes his blood boil.

“The Government made a big thing of naming [Grace’s Law] in her honour, so ... they need to follow through and put the measures in place to stop it happening again,” he said.

“Giving her the law is all great, but if it’s not policed or well thought out, it’s not good for anybody.”