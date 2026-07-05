Man (40s) shot dead in Dún Laoghaire

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of a shooting on Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan.

A man (40s) has been shot dead in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Detectives believe the man was fatally wounded at about 8.30am on Sunday at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue.

“The body of the male remains at the scene and a postmortem examination will occur in due course. The coroner has been notified.

“The scene around a premises is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

Road closures are in operation, including at Kill Avenue and Glenageary Road Upper. Local diversions are in place.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Dún Laoghaire Garda station,” the Garda added.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

More to follow.