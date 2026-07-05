Taylor Swift wedding: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks perform at ‘garden within the Garden’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement in August last year. Photograph: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Paul McCartney performed the beloved Beatles No 1 hit I Want to Hold Your Hand for the first time in 60 years at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

The American pop star and NFL player married in an intimate ceremony, followed by a lavish reception at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The couple eschewed traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

“Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as ‌Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” a spokesperson said.

Comic actor Adam Sandler officiated at the wedding, for which the couple wrote their own vows.

A statement confirmed that the designer of Swift’s wedding gown was Jonathan Anderson at Christian Dior.

The groom wore a white tuxedo, also designed by Dior Haute Couture, while their shoes were custom-made Christian Louboutin, and Swift wore Cartier jewellery.

The wedding was held in an intimate garden setting built for the occasion within New York City’s Madison Square Garden arena.

Details trickled out ‌over the weekend of ​the lavish nuptials, which had been a closely guarded secret. Their union was confirmed on giant billboards that flashed “JUST&T MARRIED!”

A pink billboard at Madison Square Garden reads 'JUST&T MARRIED' during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration in New York on July 3rd. Photograph: Laura Brett/EPA

McCartney performed at the star-studded reception, People reported. The song was the Beatles’ first American No 1 hit, sparking Beatlemania in the US and the wave of British bands’ success nicknamed “the British invasion”.

The band last performed the song in September 1964 at the Paramount theatre in New York. McCartney had never performed it in public since.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom, Andrea, invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up,” an unnamed source told People, adding that former Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks also performed.

McCartney (84) and Swift (36) appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together in 2020 and have expressed their admiration for one another since.

– Guardian/Reuters